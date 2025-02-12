Free Brewdog beer: Britain's biggest craft brewer is giving away one million free pints this week
From Monday 10th February till Friday 14th February, BrewDog will buy all pints of Cold Beer every day, between 4pm and 5pm.
There’s no catch or secret password. Beer lovers are invited to visit their local BrewDog bar and grab their free pint to help the craft brewer complete its challenge of giving away one million pints in five hours across five days - that’s 200,000 pints per hour and 3,333 pints per minute!
To find your nearest BrewDog and claim your free pint, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/bar-locator
One Million Pints Offer - Terms & Conditions
- Usable in all UK BrewDog Bars, excluding: Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh Waverley, Belfast Grand Central, Waterloo Arms and Gatwick Airport