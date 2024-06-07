Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Krispy Kreme are giving away delicious treats to celebrate National Doughnut Day!

Today (Friday 7 June) is National Doughnut Day, and to celebrate the beloved ringed treats, Krispy Kreme is giving away the sweet snacks absolutely free.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut (regularly priced at £2.65) to customers at any of its stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are really no catches here, and customers can claim their free doughnut without purchasing anything else (though they may need to queue as the offer is on a first-come, first-served basis).

No voucher is required, and to get your hands on a free doughnut, you simply have to mention the "National Doughnut Day free Original Glazed offer" at the counter to receive your treat.

There are 195 calories in a single Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut. Krispy Kreme has not specified the number of doughnuts available, saying only that they will be given out while supplies last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 120 Krispy Kreme retail stores across the UK (though there aren’t currently any in Northern Ireland), with the Stratford Kiosk being the only shop excluded from this offer.

Supermarket and service station kiosks are also not participating, and the offer is limited to one doughnut per person and is only available to those aged 18 and over. The offer is only available in-store and cannot be redeemed for takeaway or delivery.

National Doughnut Day was first established in the US in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago to honour the "Doughnut Lassies," women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

It was both a fundraiser for the Salvation Army's social services and a tribute to these women’s contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937, by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Rudolph purchased a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans chef and began selling doughnuts to local grocery stores.