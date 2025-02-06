Free Thai food: How to claim 5,000 free Thai fakeaways this February
Thai fakeaway brand Kitchen Joy in collaboration with TV icon Gemma Collins is here to rescue dejected consumers.
Kitchen Joy and The GC are launching the #FixMyOrder hotline and giving away 5,000 FREE Thai Fakeaway meals this February.
Consumers can simply ring 07400 050962 and share their woes with The GC herself who will direct them to claim their FREE Kitchen Joy Thai Cube.
Kitchen Joy #FixMyOrder T&Cs here - https://kitchenjoy.co.uk/free/