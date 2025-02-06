Free Thai food: How to claim 5,000 free Thai fakeaways this February

By Kitchen Joy
Contributor
6th Feb 2025, 10:59am
Takeaways are a staple for millions of Brits, but they don't always hit the spot. A whopping 70% experience a takeaway fail and with the average delivery costing £21, half of UK consumers believe it is simply not worth it.

Thai fakeaway brand Kitchen Joy in collaboration with TV icon Gemma Collins is here to rescue dejected consumers.

Kitchen Joy and The GC are launching the #FixMyOrder hotline and giving away 5,000 FREE Thai Fakeaway meals this February.

Consumers can simply ring 07400 050962 and share their woes with The GC herself who will direct them to claim their FREE Kitchen Joy Thai Cube.

Kitchen Joy #FixMyOrder T&Cs here - https://kitchenjoy.co.uk/free/

