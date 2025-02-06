Free Thai food: How to claim 5,000 free Thai fakeaways this February

#FixMyOrder

Takeaways are a staple for millions of Brits, but they don't always hit the spot. A whopping 70% experience a takeaway fail and with the average delivery costing £21, half of UK consumers believe it is simply not worth it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thai fakeaway brand Kitchen Joy in collaboration with TV icon Gemma Collins is here to rescue dejected consumers.

Kitchen Joy and The GC are launching the #FixMyOrder hotline and giving away 5,000 FREE Thai Fakeaway meals this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consumers can simply ring 07400 050962 and share their woes with The GC herself who will direct them to claim their FREE Kitchen Joy Thai Cube.

Kitchen Joy #FixMyOrder T&Cs here - https://kitchenjoy.co.uk/free/