Wanting to preserve fresh produce and dairy for longer helps when you know what you can freeze

Buying in bulk and freezing items can be an easier way to save money on food, but it’s important to know what foods can be frozen and which can’t.

Many foods last longer by simply storing them in an airtight container and putting them into the freezer.

But what foods can be frozen? Here’s what you need to know.

What foods can be frozen?

Cheese

Cheese is freezable, but the best way is to grate it first and put it in an air-tight container or you can freeze small cubes of cheese if they are wrapped tightly in clingfilm.

Milk

Milk can be frozen and stored for months in the freezer, but ensure to keep it in an airtight container with some room as milk expands when frozen. Oat milk can also be frozen in the same way but might go a bit grainy after it has thawed.

Eggs

Eggs shouldn’t be frozen in the shell, and they should be broken in a bowl and beaten to merge the yolk and egg white.

Bread

Bread can be put into the freezer straight after buying or making. It would be easier to defrost if the bread is in slices.

Cooked rice

It’s better to freeze cooked rice soon after cooking so it can retain some of its fresh taste. When defrosting, ensure the rice is hot throughout.

Mashed potatoes

Cooked mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes can be kept in the freezer. Once again, it’s vital to ensure that products are in an airtight container before being put in the freezer.

Pasta

Undercooking your pasta slightly makes it best for freezing, as it avoids turning starchy when reheated.

Butter and Margarine

These items can be frozen for up to three months.

Yoghurt and cream

According to BBC Good Food, yoghurt and cream can be frozen but will need to be stirred once thawed and should be kept in small portions, inside airtight containers.

Stock

Stock can be frozen in batches, flat or cubed.

Cake

Cake is freezable, and can last for months. Ensure to cool and wrap it tightly in cling film or store it in an airtight container before freezing, however.

What fruits and vegetables can be frozen?

A selection of fruits and vegetables can be frozen to prevent them from moulding in the fridge. These include:

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peas

Sweetcorn

Carrots

Avocados

Spinach

Rhubarb

Beans

Onions

Courgettes

Garlic and ginger can also be frozen or bought frozen too.

These fruit can be frozen:

Summer berries, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries

Bananas (without skin)

Tomatoes

Grapes

Apples

What can’t be frozen?

There are some foods which are just not freezer-friendly:

Hard-boiled eggs

Vegetables with high water content, such as lettuce, cucumber bean sprouts and radishes, which go limp and mushy

Soft herbs such as parsley, basil and chives are fine to use in dishes, but not for garnishes

Egg-based sauces, such as mayonnaise will separate and curdle

Freezing tips

When freezing food, it’s vital to cool down items and store them in an airtight container to prevent freezer burn. Freezer burn can cause food to dehydrate and lose moisture, which can give an awful taste to food once defrosted.

As for good food practice, only refreeze food if you have cooked it in between. For example, when defrosting beef mince, the beef mince can’t go back into the freezer, but if it’s been cooked into a cottage pie, then the pie can be put into the freezer.