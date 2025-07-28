From page to plate: Heinz joins forces with Mr Men Little Miss

Heinz and Mr. Men Little Miss

In a playful twist, Heinz has teamed up with Mr. Men Little Miss to unveil its newest family-friendly pasta sauce, not in a supermarket aisle, but on the shelves of bookstores first.

Made with 100% natural ingredients, no added sugar, and packed with three hidden vegetables, Mr. Ridiculously Good’s Smooth Tomato Bolognese is smooth-textured, tasty and tailored specifically for children’s palates, helping parents get more goodness into their kids with less of the struggle.

The launch comes as over a third (37 per cent) of UK parents say their kids regularly refuse vegetables [1] and half (53 per cent) go to great lengths by hiding them to make mealtimes less of a battle. [2] Now, this new pasta sauce makes mealtimes end happily ever after…

But that’s just the beginning of the story. To bring the fun back to mealtimes, Heinz and Mr. Men Little Miss have created a brand-new character: Mr. Ridiculously Good. A tomato-fuelled spin on the existing character, Mr. Good, their mission is to turn mealtimes from stressful to joyful, helping families rediscover the magic in the everyday, as child psychologists agree children are more likely to form better eating habits when mealtimes are fun and relaxed. [3]

The Mr. Ridiculously Good book officially launches this September for back-to-school season, where families can discover just how they transform into Mr. Ridiculously Good! But for a lucky few, the story starts early.

Fans could get their hands on an exclusive ‘first edition’ giveaway of the upcoming book and pasta sauce as 57 were available at Waterstones King’s Road for those who quoted the secret phrase “Ridiculously Good”, and 57 others available nationwide on Heinz to Home for the first to order the new pasta sauce. Both giveaways were live from Monday 21st July, 14:00 and 15:00, respectively.

For those who miss out, the new pasta sauce is available nationwide in Tesco now and other retailers from the end of July, with an RRP of £3.00 and an introductory offer of £1.75.

Almudena Rein, Head of Culinary Tomatoes at Kraft Heinz said: “Our new pasta sauce is made with busy parents in mind who are looking for a nutritious and delicious meal to enjoy as a family, designed to calm the chaos, dodge the drama and win over the harshest food critics of them all: kids. With a little help from Mr. Ridiculously Good, we hope we can help make mealtimes smooth sailing and ridiculously fun again.”

Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer Sanrio (EMEA, India and Oceania) and Mr Men (Worldwide) added: “Mr. Men Little Miss and Heinz are two of the UK’s most iconic and beloved brands; instantly recognisable, and part of everyday life for generations, they’ve each earned a special place in the hearts of families across the country. This collaboration brings together two symbols of British culture in a way that feels both fun and deeply familiar. We couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life.”

This new collaboration with Mr. Men Little Miss to make mealtimes ridiculously fun follows other recent partnerships, from Heinz x Absolut Pasta Nights to Heinz and The Godfather Pasta Sauce, helping to disrupt the pasta sauce category with culturally relevant launches that attract new consumers to the aisle.

