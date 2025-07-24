From silver service to slipping standards: Over half of Brits say table manners matter less today

Your world

While Brits pride themselves on being the master of mealtimes, new research shows that the UK’s table etiquette is slipping fast. Over half (52%) of the nation no longer view table manners as important today as they once were, and 16-24 year olds are perceived to be the age group leading the charge on bad table etiquette.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, commissioned by Lightspeed, has exposed the bad dining habits we’ve adopted, and what drives us mad during a meal out. To help the nation remember to take their elbows back off the table, Lightspeed has also partnered with former Butler to King Charles III, Grant Harrold, to launch a brand-new etiquette guide giving modern advice on the dos and don’ts of dining out.

Some of Brits’ dining habits irritants

Even though half of the nation deems table manners as less important, there are a few things likely to get on Brits’ nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top of the list when it comes to dining no-nos? Chewing with your mouth open and talking with a mouthful have been named the worst offences by 44% of Brits. Not far behind are skipping the basics like saying 'please' and 'thank you' to waiting staff (31%), clicking your fingers to get a server’s attention (28%), and treating the dinner table like a phone booth (27%).

But while those classic etiquette crimes still grind our gears, other once-frowned-upon habits have slipped into the mainstream. Only 3% of diners are bothered by poor tipping, and the same small percentage are fazed by sending food back, blowing on hot dishes, or stacking plates at the end of a meal.

“Do as I say, not as I do”

While Brits may roll their eyes at poor table manners, many of us are quietly guilty ourselves. Nearly 37% confess to resting elbows on the table, while 29% admit to blowing on hot food, and 1 in 5 (20%) stack plates at the table. Social media isn’t off limits either - 19% admit to taking photos or filming videos of their meals before tucking in.

One tradition that sticks around? Signalling for the bill by miming a writing gesture - something 28% of diners still do, no matter their age, showing some habits truly transcend generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when it comes to overall manners, Gen Z takes the crown as the generation perceived to be the least polite: only 27% make a habit of waiting for others to receive their meal before tucking in, making it no surprise that 42% of Brits believe those aged 16-24 have the worst table manners.

Polite, but picky

Brits also have no shortage of restaurant gripes—top peeves include slow service (27%), rude staff (25%), kids running wild (21%), and being seated near the loo (16%).

Still, 18% admit they’ll say their meal is “fine” even when it’s not - rising to 25% among Gen Z, while just 8% of Boomers prefer to sugarcoat.

Millennials are the most uncompromising diners, with 83% having walked out over annoyances like long waits or wrong orders. Boomers, true to form, tend to tough it out - 48% say they’d stay put even if the food’s cold or the service is bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dining out has always been about more than just great food — it’s the small gestures of courtesy and connection that make it truly memorable,” says Lightspeed’s MD of EMEA Hospitality, Liam Crooks.

“Our research shows that while Brits still care about good manners, a few are starting to slip — with nearly a third (31%) calling out forgetting to thank waiting staff as a top dining faux pas. As proud partners to restaurants across the UK, we know just how much these little moments matter — and getting those details right is what turns a good meal out into a great experience.”

To help Brits brush up on their manners, Lightspeed has partnered with former Butler to King Charles III, Grant Harrold, to launch a brand-new etiquette guide — perfect for anyone who wants to bring a bit of royal polish back to the dinner table.

Etiquette Expert, Grant Harrold adds: "Good manners aren’t just about ticking boxes or following old-fashioned rules — they’re about showing respect and making every meal feel special. Whether you’re dining with royalty or just grabbing a bite with friends, a little polish goes a long way. My new etiquette guide with Lightspeed is all about helping Brits rediscover the joy of great etiquette.”