Frozen food is the best choice for busy families

Frozen to fresh waffles

Frozen food was once seen as the poor relative to fresh, but that’s all in the past: 74% of consumers now think frozen can be just as good, according to a survey by Savvy Shopper.

Data from research firm Kantar backs this up, showing that frozen food is outperforming fresh. Frozen chicken, ready meals, pizzas and chips are the most popular items - but now bakery is starting to gain traction too, with freshly baked goods filling the freezers in the main retailers.

So what’s changed? Sophie McGregor, co-founder of Griddle Bakery, explains.

Health

Griddle Waffles

Gone are the days when frozen meant overly processed products. Today, there are more nutritious and diverse options than ever, and Griddle Bakery is just one brand blazing a trail for frozen with its high-quality waffles that are low in sugar and high in protein.

Sophie says: “The freezer is nature’s way of keeping food fresh. For Griddle Bakery, that means we can create our nutritious waffles from the quality kitchen cupboard ingredients you’d find at home, without using any artificial ingredients – providing a brilliant alternative to ultra-processed foods.”

Convenience

Frozen food helps keep everything portionable, says Sophie. “Asking people to ‘find more time in their day’ or spend their Sundays on meal prep is not always ideal,” she says. “We have to meet people where they are, and it has to be convenient. Our waffles are ready in less than two minutes, straight from the freezer to the air fryer or toaster. Perfect for hungry kids after school, post-sporting munchies or weekend brunches.”

Frozen aisle in store

Cost

Buying frozen baked goods in bulk or during promotions often means you’ll be more likely to pay less per unit than buying fresh daily. Since they keep longer, you’re also reducing the risk of waste - which translates directly into savings. The British Retail Consortium backs this up, advising that consumers have been making the fresh to frozen "swaps to save money" as the cost of living has risen over the last few years.

Sustainability

The Real Bread Campaign estimates that around 900,000 tonnes of bread are wasted at home every year in the UK. That’s not even including everything that gets chucked out by retailers and foodservice operators at the end of the day - and it’s just bread. Frozen gives products a naturally longer shelf life in store and it also prevents wastage at home - you only cook what you want to eat.

Sophie and Ella of Griddle Bakery

Sophie says: “As a certified B-Corp business, this is something we’re extremely passionate about. If you think about the bigger picture, reducing even 10% of that wastage by consuming frozen means less energy used, less water wasted, less land used for intensive farming.”

Sophie and her co-founder Ella Harland produce a range of tasty frozen waffles that are healthy, quick and easy. Griddle Bakery’s Original Wholegrain, Blueberry and Choc Chip flavours are high in fibre, naturally low in sugar and only 100 calories a serving, making it finally possible to include real, no nasties, everyday fresh and straight-from-the- freezer bakery as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The freezer aisle has a massive variety of produce and Griddle is just one example, with big brands and independent startups providing top quality foods that offer convenience, quality, value for money and now healthy alternatives to other options on shelf.

It makes frozen food an excellent choice for busy, active families.