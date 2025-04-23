Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new vegan chocolate bar is about to be launched.

It’s not been the best year for dairy-free chocolate lovers after the much-admired Kit Kat Vegan was discontinued earlier in the year. But, just after Easter, there’s a sweeter taste left in the mouth with the announcement that Galaxy is expanding its range.

The Galaxy Dairy Free Honeycomb bar will be on sale in Sainsbury’s as of Saturday. Galaxy says it is made in a “completely dairy free and gluten free environment”, and it is registered with The Vegan Society.

Galaxy says it is a “a delicious blend of velvety cocoa, rich hazelnut paste and crunchy golden honeycomb pieces”.

A spokesperson said: “This new bar brings you the signature silky Galaxy taste you know and love, now with melt-in-your-mouth honeycomb pieces. It’s the indulgence you expect from Galaxy, without the dairy.”

The 40g bar is likely to be on sale for £1.50, from Saturday, April 27.