Get a FREE Whopper at Burger King this week, with Whopper Roulette

Attention burger lovers! Burger King® UK has today confirmed the launch of Whopper® Roulette, an exciting new game where everyone’s a winner*! From March 17 to the 23, customers can spin the wheel to win delicious rewards through the Burger King® App.

Whopper® Roulette has arrived to celebrate the launch of the new Whopper®, and now customers can try their hand at the new game on the Burger King® App for a chance to enjoy the juicer and tastier Whopper® at an unbeatable price—or even for free!

During Whopper® Roulette week, customers can play one spin with a GUARANTEED prize, meaning that everyone walks away with something delicious. Prizes include a free Whopper®, the £1.99 Whopper® and the enticing BOGOF Whopper® offer amongst others**

Whopper® Roulette is available nationwide via the Burger King® App, so customers should be sure to participate and savour the rewards before they’re gone.

For more information, visit https://www.burgerking.co.uk/ or download the Burger King® App today!

