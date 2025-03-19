Get a FREE Whopper at Burger King this week, with Whopper Roulette
Whopper® Roulette has arrived to celebrate the launch of the new Whopper®, and now customers can try their hand at the new game on the Burger King® App for a chance to enjoy the juicer and tastier Whopper® at an unbeatable price—or even for free!
During Whopper® Roulette week, customers can play one spin with a GUARANTEED prize, meaning that everyone walks away with something delicious. Prizes include a free Whopper®, the £1.99 Whopper® and the enticing BOGOF Whopper® offer amongst others**
Whopper® Roulette is available nationwide via the Burger King® App, so customers should be sure to participate and savour the rewards before they’re gone.
For more information, visit https://www.burgerking.co.uk/ or download the Burger King® App today!