Good Food Guide: The best restaurants across the UK named in prestigious list
- The Good Food Guide has revealed its 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025
- The prestigious list is now celebrating its 15th year anniversary
- The overall winner is Lucky Lychee in Winchester
The Good Food Guide has announced its annual 100 Best Local Restaurants list for 2025.
2025 marks 15 years of the Good Food Guide’s annual list, which celebrates brilliant, independently run restaurants that offer affordable and accessible dining across the UK.
To choose the best 100 restaurants, the Good Food Guide accepted almost 60,000 public nominations, before anonymous inspectors visited each one to determine the best.
In partnership with business technology platform Square, the Good Food Guide has revealed its 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025, including its winner for every region and the overall winner.
Samantha Hussain-Letch, executive director at Square, said: “At Square, supporting the food and beverage industry is our top global priority, so we’re proud to partner with The Good Food Guide to celebrate this exceptional list of restaurants.
“We’re seeing incredible innovation and renewed optimism across the hospitality sector, and at Square, we’re committed to being the best digital partner possible – so restaurateurs can focus on what they do best: delivering outstanding customer experiences.
“The restaurants recognised by The Good Food Guide exemplify creativity and excellence, and we’re excited to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.’
The overall winner was Winchester’s Lucky Lychee, which is a Malaysian restaurant run by married couple, James Harris and Nicole Yeoh.
Here is every restaurant included on The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025.
South East
- Lucky Lychee, Winchester (Overall and South East winner)
- Mori Mori, Margate
- Pompette, Oxford
- Seasonality, Maidenhead
- Amari, Brighton
- Pulpo Negro, Alresford
- John Dory Wine, Sandgate
- JoJo's, Whitstable
- Fifteen Square Metres, Broadstairs
- The Goods Shed, Canterbury
- Med, Brighton
- Lovitaly, Ringwood Clay's Kitchen & Bar, Caversham
London
- Ida, Queen’s Park (London winner)
- Giulia, Shepherd's Bush
- Home SW15, Putney
- Les 2 Garçons, Crouch End
- Chuku's, Tottenham
- Lorne, Victoria
- Miga, Hackney
- Paulette, Maida Vale
- Brutto, Farringdon
- Mambow, Clapton
- The Lacy Nook, Walthamstow
- Slowburn, Walthamstow
- Cinder, St John's Wood
South West
- Counter Culture, Newquay (South West winner)
- New Wave Brasserie, Lechlade
- St Eia, St Ives
- Edie's, St Austell
- Post, Newnham on Severn
- The Seahorse, Dartmouth
- Wild Artichokes, Kingsbridge
- Brassica, Beaminster
- Root Wells, Wells
- Higher Farm, Castle Cary
- The Lost Kitchen, Chettiscombe
- North Street Kitchen, Fowey
- Bokman, Bristol
- Juliet, Stroud
- Little Hollows Pasta, Bristol
- Upstairs at Landrace, Bath
- Other, Bristol
Central and East of England
- Fino, Cromer (Central & East of England winner)
- Fancett's Bistro, Cambridge
- Auction House, Louth
- Tropea, Birmingham
- Hitchen's Barn, Oakham
- Lark, Bury St Edmunds
- L’Hexagone Bistro Français, Norwich
- Chater's, Saffron Walden
- Little Brickhouse, Nottingham
- A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana, High Peak
- Ebi Sushi, Derby
- Piccalilli, Nottingham
North West
- Lupo, Prestwich (North West winner)
- Cibus, Levenshulme
- Stretford Canteen, Manchester
- Belzan, Liverpool
- Â Sé Anār, Blackpool
- Cantaloupe, Stockport
- Bar San Juan, Manchester
- The Yan, Grasmere
- The Spärrows, Manchester
Yorkshire and the North East
- Long Friday, Newcastle upon Tyne (Yorkshire & the North East winner)
- Hearth, Hull
- Coin, Hebden Bridge
- The Small Canteen, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Skosh, York
- The Waterside, Ruswarp
- Bench, Sheffield
- Bavette, Leeds
- Isla, Durham
- Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton
- North, Sunderland
- Black Wheat Club, York
- The Nettle, Settle
- The Swine Bistro, Leeds
Scotland
- Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland winner)
- Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich
- The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem
- The Gordon Arms, Selkirk
- Fin & Grape, Edinburgh
- Mara, Aberdeen
- Barry Fish, Edinburgh
- Leftfield, Edinburgh
- The Palmerston, Edinburgh
- Gloriosa, Glasgow
- The Free Company, Balerno
- The Whitehouse, Lochaline
- Pomelo, Edinburgh
Wales
- Paternoster Farm, Hundleton (Wales winner)
- Y Marram, Newborough
- The Warren, Carmarthen
- Mesen, Cardiff
- The Shed, Swansea
- The Black Bear Inn, Bettws Newydd
- The Dining Room, Abersoch
- Casanova, Cardiff
- Y Polyn, Nantgaredig
For more information on the Good Food Guide, please visit its website.
