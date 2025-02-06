A frozen foods manufacturer has sent out a health alert over one its products after a packing bungle - and issued a recall.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birds Eye is recalling Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Garlic Bread because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The company said: “Due to a packing error, we have identified a small number of packs which contain undeclared cheese. These packs produced in error have only been sold in Co-op stores. Any product that may be affected are limited to the following batch codes (this can be fond on the side of the pack, inside the best before end panel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Garlic Bread | Birds Eye

The affected batch code is 5020 and the best before end date is December 2025.

Birds Eye added: “No other batch codes or Goodfella’s products are affected. Goodfella’s apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

The Food Standards Agency has issued the alert and added: “The garlic bread has been mispacked with a garlic bread that contains cheese. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

More information is available from Birds Eye on 0800 088 5573.