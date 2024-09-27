Grab n' Go: Brits reveal the questionable meals of hustle-heavy lifestyles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a world where skipping meals has become the norm – with breakfast being the biggest casualty - Brits are confessing to some truly questionable food choices to plug the gaps.

When pushed for time, a new poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by Arla Protein, found that quick fixes can consist solely of a single bag of crisps (35 per cent), a plain jacket potato (11 per cent), or, for one in seven, a lonely boiled egg as the grab-n-go solve to their hustle-heavy lifestyle.

And those aren’t even the worst offenders Brits confessed to. 11 per cent called out tinned tuna, 9 per cent cold leftover pizza and 8 per cent a dry baguette roll as some of the unsatisfying meals they’ve embarrassingly wolfed down across a busy day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research findings, out today, coincide with the launch of Arla Protein’s new Food to Go range of nutritionally balanced meal replacement protein drinks - designed to provide a delicious alternative to the grab-n-go solves people are currently settling for.

With serial meal-skippers reporting tiredness (27 per cent), irritability (15 per cent) and a lack of productivity (14 per cent), the Food to Go range comes just at the right time to save grab-n-going Brits across the country.

Danny Micklethwaite, Marketing Director at Arla Protein, said: “Let’s face it, the on-the-go lunch is something that’s simply been endured by busy people. Whether it’s a can of cold tuna over the sink or a dry baguette eaten in the car, we’ve all made some questionable lunchtime choices… that tend to be devoid of both essential nutrition and flavour. And often they’re so unsatisfying we’re left wondering why we even bothered.

“With the launch of Arla Protein Food to Go, a more flavourful future beckons for Brits. We want them to know that they’re not alone in the dodgy choices they’ve been forced to make until now if the truths shared as part of our ‘confessions of a grab n’ goer’ campaign are anything to go by.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found that the younger generation of 18–24-year-olds are more likely to skip breakfast than any other age group (64 per cent vs average of 46 per cent), citing forgetfulness as the top reason why (31 per cent).

Meanwhile, those working in healthcare (46 per cent) are the most likely to miss at least one meal each day compared to other professions, and almost a third (36 per cent) of teachers are likely to miss meals without a convenient and filling option.

Over a third (34 per cent) blame lack of time and a rushed daily routine (28 per cent) as the top reasons for going without eating, and it is no wonder that a fifth (22 per cent) admit to still feeling hungry afterwards.

With around two-thirds (63 per cent) of Brits citing that they can suffer from decision fatigue, over half (55 per cent) say this can impact their meal choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Arla Protein Food to Go helps busy Brits take back breakfast and lunchtimes with a nutritionally balanced, delicious option offering one meal in one bottle to support people with active lifestyles.

The new 500ml product comes in two flavours, Chocolate Caramel and Vanilla Hazelnut, and is available in Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons. Designed for breakfast and lunch, the product includes 30g of protein per bottle, and 26 essential vitamins and minerals.

Danny added: “It’s clear there are lots of quick and easy options to grab throughout the day, but many of the choices are displeasing and don’t offer any nutritional value.

“We hope to help busy Brits take back breakfast and lunchtime with a nutritionally balanced option to fuel their always-on-the-move lifestyles all in one bottle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Arla Protein Food to Go 500ml product comes in two flavours, Chocolate Caramel and Vanilla Hazelnut, and is available in Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons (from 2nd Oct). Designed for breakfast and lunch, the product includes 30g of protein per bottle, and 26 essential vitamins and minerals.