The Corke and Caske wine and spirits boutique in Hyndland in Glasgow’s West End were thrilled to welcome Graham Norton to their store.

Graham Norton has been spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End paying a visit to Corke & Caske in Hyndland. The wine store, wine bar and tasting venue is a great choice, offering wine and spirit tasting from their in-store bar which serves drinks and charcuterie boards.

The team behind the independent wine and spirits boutique on Hyndland Road have established themselves as a much loved neighbourhood favourite took to social media to express their joy of welcoming the Irish comedian to their wine shop.

The actor, author and television host was dressed casually for his outing, dressed all in navy and sporting a baseball cap and striped t-shirt. In the picture posted to social media, the 61-year-old was all smiles, clearly pleased with the quality food and drink establishment.

On their Instagram, a Corke & Caske spokesperson said: "What a pleasure to meet the amazing Graham Norton, made my day."

