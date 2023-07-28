Telling news your way
Greggs to launch standalone cafes in Sainsbury’s in new partnership- all you need to know

The new openings form part of Greggs’ strategy to open 150 new stores by the end of 2023.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago

Greggs will launch standalone cafés inside several Sainsbury’s stores before the end of the year. The Newcastle-based food retailer said it will launch “half a dozen” new sites with the supermarket, including “coffee-style operations” instore and concessions at its garages.

The cafés will be operated by Greggs and will build on its existing partnership with Sainsbury’s. The pair first teamed up in May to open a concession inside one of the supermarket’s petrol stations in Bedfordshire.

Greggs opens a new shop in West BromwichGreggs opens a new shop in West Bromwich
Greggs already has existing partnerships with Asda and Tesco and plan to open 150 net new stores by the end of 2023.

Details on the locations of the Sainsbury’s and Greggs cafes have not yet been revealed.

Related topics:GreggsSainsbury'sSupermarketNewcastleASDATesco