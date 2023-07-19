Telling news your way
Greggs: Bakery to offer free sausage rolls during England Lionesses Women's World Cup matches - how to claim

Greggs are giving away free sausage rolls during the upcoming England Lionesses Women’s World Cup matches - here’s how you can claim

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
2 minutes ago

To help the UK get into the football spirit over the coming weeks, Greggs is offering customers a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll. The offer will take place on the days England’s Lionesses play in the Women’s World Cup.

To claim the offer, customers must order via Just Eat and spend £12.50 or more on the key dates. A Greggs spokesperson said: “Food is a huge part of football culture and we’re pleased to be teaming up with Just Eat to offer fans an exclusive deal on our tasty favourites during the tournament.

“While fans are cheering on the lionesses and willing them to bring it home, we hope that these offers will further help to keep the nations’ spirits high throughout the summer.”

The dates of the offer are Saturday July 22, Friday July 28 and Tuesday August 1. In their World Cup campaign, England Lionesses will face Haiti, Denmark and China in the competitions group stage.

