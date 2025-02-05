Greggs: New items on updated menu including BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger and BBQ Chicken wrap

Greggs has announced a whole host of menu updates, including a new BBQ Chicken range in selected shops, as the leading food-on-the-go retailer continues to roll out its hot menu items in more shops nationwide.

Following the continued success of trialing its hot menu launches, with products including a range of Chicken Burgers and Fish Finger Sandwiches, Greggs has added the BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger and BBQ Chicken wrap to its sizzling hot menu line up.

Available in select shops from Thursday, February 6, the new hot menu items are designed to give Greggs customers even more choice and variety, adding to the food-on-the-go retailer’s already expansive menu choices. The hot, made to order range is now available in over 150 shops*, with an ambition to double the availability of the new range to over 300 shops by spring.

The BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger is a new twist on an old favourite - succulent chicken breast coated in crispy crumbs sits on a bed of fresh salad leaves, topped with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, all served in dreamily soft corn top roll. And for those looking to fire up their lunch, the new BBQ Chicken Wrap includes juicy Southern Fried Chicken Goujons nestled on a bed of crisp salad leaves, cool cucumber, and juicy tomato, topped with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise and encased in a soft tortilla wrap.

Elsewhere, in shops nationwide, liquid gold is back on the menu as Greggs announces the much-anticipated return of the popular Katsu Chicken Bake. Delicious tender chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired Katsu style curry sauce, delicately wrapped in Greggs’ famously flakey puff pastry and topped with a perfectly spiced crumb. Perfect for warming up during those cold February lunchtimes and evenings.

For those with a sweeter tooth, the Cherry Bakewell Muffin is also back, while the Cinnamon drinks range is returning to the menu including the Cinnamon Swirl Latte and Cinnamon Flat White. The Iced Cinnamon Latte also makes a return to selected shops across the UK.

In further exciting news, Greggs has also announced all-new Crispy Chicken Bites. Tender chicken pieces coated in a crispy golden crumb, these delicious bites of heaven will be trialled in select shops across the Birmingham area**.

All of the new and returning menu items are available via Click+Collect on the Greggs App, which is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Full details on Greggs’ new menu items which launch on 6th February, can be found below.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger

From £4.00

543 calories

Part of the Hot Sandwich Deal (Any hot sandwich + wedges or side salad + drink) from £4.95

Available in select shops nationwide*.

Greggs says: "Succulent chicken breast coated in a crispy crumb with salad leaves, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise in a soft corn top roll. Pair with Southern Fried Potato Wedges for an “mmm” worthy meal."

BBQ Chicken Wrap

From £3.80

517 calories

Part of the Hot Sandwich Deal (Any hot sandwich + wedges or side salad + drink) from £4.95

Available in select shops nationwide*.

Greggs says: "Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, salad leaves, cucumber, tomato, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise loaded into a soft tortilla wrap. Our take on a top tier tasty combo."

Crispy Chicken Bites 4 Pack

From £2.00

170 calories

Available in select shops across the Birmingham area**.

Greggs says: "Tender chicken pieces coated in a crispy golden crumb. Very mouth-watering and totally stomach-rumbling."

Crispy Chicken Bites 9 Pack**

From £3.50

382 calories

Available in select shops across the Birmingham area**.

Greggs says: "Tender chicken pieces coated in a crispy golden crumb. To be honest, they’re absolute nuggets of gold."

Katsu Chicken Bake

From £2.10

446 calories

Part of the savoury bake and hot drink deal from £3.35

Available in shops nationwide.

Greggs says: "If our local chippy has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t go wrong with adding a bit of curry sauce to spice things up. Filled with deliciously tender chicken breast pieces in a Japanese-inspired katsu style curry sauce, our Katsu Chicken Bake is topped with a perfectly spiced crumb to give you more “mmm” in each mouthful. Forget chips and rice – we think that our famously flakey puff pastry deserves a chance at being paired with this tasty liquid gold. If filling your favourite food with curry sauce is wrong – we don’t want to be right."

Cherry Bakewell Muffin

From £4.00

569 calories

Part of the sweet deal with a regular hot drink from £2.85

Available in shops nationwide

Greggs says: "When two icons collide. Introducing: the Cherry Bakewell Muffin. That’s right, it’s back. We’re a pretty inventive bunch. That’s why it was an absolute no-brainer to merge two tasty, sweet treats and make one top-tier snack. A soft and fluffy cherry bakewell flavour muffin with sour cherry flavoured pieces, filled with cherry jam and covered with white fondant. There’s also half a glacé cherry on top for a bit of ‘je ne se quoi’. All the flavour of a classic Cherry Bakewell, wrapped into one of our delicious muffins. We’ll wait for our Bake Off handshake. Any day, now…"

Regular Cinnamon Swirl Latte

From £2.75

165 calories

Available in shops nationwide.

Greggs says: "Move over pumpkin spice, there’s a new flavour in town. The Cinnamon Swirl Latte is a spruced up take on our classic hot drink, bound to make you wonder how you ever waited so long for it to be back. Freshly ground Fairtrade coffee beans, semi-skimmed milk, and cinnamon-flavour syrup. If that’s not enough, there’s a cream topping and a sprinkle of sweet cinnamon-flavoured sugar dusting to top it all off. Easy on the eye and super tasty? Sign us up. Like all our coffee, our Cinnamon Swirl Latte is made with our own unique blend of mild, high grown and rich tasting Arabica and Robusta beans. 100% delicious and 100% Fairtrade."

Regular Cinnamon Flat White

From £2.75

124 calories

Greggs says: "Who says basic has to be boring? Our Cinnamon Flat White has all the simplicity of our staple Flat White, but with a twist. For when you want to add a pinch of pizzaz to your day. Double Espresso topped with steamed and lightly frothed milk, with a dash of cinnamon-flavour syrup and topped with sweet cinnamon-flavoured sugar dusting. Like all of our freshy ground coffee, our Cinnamon Flat White is made with the special Greggs blend of mild, high grown and rich tasting Arabica and Robusta beans. 100% delicious and 100% Fairtrade."

Over Ice Cinnamon Latte

From £3.10

160 calories

Available in select shops nationwide.

Greggs says: "Fancy your spice over ice? Get your hands on this bad boy… An iced latte made with freshly ground Fairtrade coffee beans, semi-skimmed milk and cinnamon-flavour syrup."