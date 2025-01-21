Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greggs is recalling steak bakes after a packaging mix-up.

The bakery giant has sent out an urgent alert over its steak bakes. These are the two-pack versions sold in Iceland.

The reason for the recall is that after a packing blunder some packets don’t have steak bakes in, but sausage, bean and cheese melts which were incorrectly put in the steak bake packets. These contain sulphites, which are not on the label as the steak bakes do not contain them. So this means there is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Greggs steak bake | BAHADIR YENICERI - stock.adobe.com

The packets have a best-before date of May 19, 2025.

Greggs said: “If you have purchased the above product do not consume. Please return to your nearest Iceland store for a full refund. This two-pack product is exclusive to Iceland and therefore the recall is only applicable to product purchased from Iceland stores. No other products, date codes or batches are affected.”

The Food Standards Agency has pushed out the alert, and said: “Greggs is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Anyone who needs further information can call Greggs customer care on 08081 473 447 or email [email protected]