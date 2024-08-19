Grimace Shake: McDonald's to sell cult drink in the UK next week
McDonald’s has confirmed that the Grimace Shake will be on sale on these shores for just seven days - from Wednesday, August 28 to Tuesday, September 3 in restaurants, through McDelivery and through the app. There will also be a one-day event at Box Park In Shoreditch, London, on the bank holiday from midday to 6pm.
Inspired by Grimace’s purple colour, the Grimace Shake (which is £2.69 for a medium and £2.99 for a large) includes blueberry-flavoured syrup blended with a milkshake base.
Last summer the Grimace Shake TikTok trend saw people pretending to due or become incapacitated after drinking it. However, there’s no evidence it is dangerous (other than containing the usual high amount of sugar).
Grimace is a character from McDonaldland, and is Ronald McDonald’s best friend. He is large and purple, and know for being a bit slow but kindly and optimistic. Several years ago he promoted the chain’s Happy Meals.
McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of trading in the UK this year.
