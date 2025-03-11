Hard Rock Cafe celebrates St Patrick's Day with a rock 'n' roll twist

By Anna Brown
Contributor
11th Mar 2025, 10:16am
St Patrick's Day at Hard Rock Cafe Londonplaceholder image
St Patrick's Day at Hard Rock Cafe London
Hard Rock Cafes in London on Piccadilly Circus and Old Park Lane are turning up the volume this St. Patrick’s Day with an exclusive menu celebrating bold Irish flavours with a signature rock ‘n’ roll edge. From 13th to 17th March, guests can indulge in limited-time offerings that bring a taste of Ireland to the heart of London.

At the centre of the menu is the Irish Smash Burger (£18.95), featuring two smashed beef patties cooked to crispy perfection while remaining tender and juicy. Layered with pub cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, tangy pickles, and cabbage bacon jam, this mouthwatering creation is served alongside seasoned fries for the ultimate comfort food experience.

No St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without the perfect drink, and Hard Rock Cafe delivers with a range of festive beverages. Guests can enjoy a classic Guinness™ Draught Stout (£7.95), offering the smooth, iconic Irish flavour loved worldwide. For those seeking warmth, the Irish Coffee (£9.95) blends Jameson Irish Whiskey, freshly brewed coffee, brown sugar syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. For a refreshing twist, the Irish Apple Crush (£12.35) mixes muddled green apples, Jameson Irish Whiskey, apple juice, lemon, and ginger ale, creating a vibrant and invigorating sip.

The exclusive St. Patrick’s Day menu will be available at both Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe Old Park Lane, Mayfair, for a limited time only. Don’t miss out on the fun – book your reservation now and join us for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration like no other!

For reservations or more information, visit:

https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/

https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/

