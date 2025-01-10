Hard Rock Cafe: Dine together with double the deal this January

Double the Deal at Hard Rock Cafe

Ring in the New Year with a delicious treat that is as kind to your wallet as it is to your taste buds. This January, enjoy double the fun with two full-sized entrees (main courses) for just £25! That’s up to 50% off.

This exclusive offer runs until the 31st of January 2025, available at Hard Rock Cafes in London, Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus. Enjoy this offer from Monday to Thursday, 11:30AM to 3PM, and indulge in a premium dining experience that doesn’t break the bank.

What’s on the table? Choose from:

Classic Burger with Fries (GF-A)* (normally £18.95)

Double the Deal at Hard ROck Cafe

Two smashed & stacked burgers seared with shaved white onion to medium-well, with American cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, pickles and legendary sauce.

Moving Mountains Burger (V-A, VG-A)* (normally £18.95)

100% plant-based patty, topped with Cheddar cheese and a crispy onion ring, served with leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries (GF-A)* (normally 17.95)

Grilled fresh chicken with melted Monterey Jack cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato, served on a fresh toasted bun with honey mustard sauce.

Caesar Salad with Chicken or Salmon (GF-A)* (normally 22.95)

Grilled chicken breast or grilled salmon, with fresh romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan crisps, croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese

Southwestern Chicken Bowl (GF)* (normally £20.95)

Fajita-spiced chicken, quinoa corn salad, Pico de Gallo, seasoned black beans and red cabbage served on mixed greens tossed in guacamole ranch dressing.

Why you’ll love it:

Unbeatable Value: Get two premium-quality entrees (mains) at an incredible price.

Get two premium-quality entrees (mains) at an incredible price. Celebrate Together: Bring families, friends, or couples together over a joyful, indulgent meal.

Bring families, friends, or couples together over a joyful, indulgent meal. Limited Time Only: This exclusive offer is only available until the 31st of January!

Whether you're treating yourself, sharing a meal with a friend, or enjoying a lunch date, at just £25 this is the perfect way to kick off your 2025!

* (GF) Gluten-Free, (V) Vegetarian, (VG) Vegan. ∆ These dishes can be modified for a Gluten-Free, Vegetarian or Vegan option. (GF-A) Gluten-Free available, (V-A) Vegetarian available, (VG-A) Vegan available.

*Terms and conditions: Offer available Monday-Thursday, 11:30AM - 3:00PM, at Hard Rock Cafes in London - on Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus.