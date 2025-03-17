Hard Rock Cafes in London celebrate Mother's Day with a Rockin' Twist
On Sunday, March 30, guests can treat the special women in their lives to a delicious dining experience featuring a limited-time menu and bottomless drinks, making it a celebration to remember.
For just £20.95 per adult, guests can enjoy a choice of entrée from the Mother’s Day menu, perfectly paired with 90 minutes of bottomless* drinks. Plus, little rock stars under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée from the Mother’s Day menu – because mums deserve a stress-free, fun-filled day with their loved ones!
Mother’s Day Menu
Choice of Entrée:
Berry Salad† – Mixed Spring Lettuce, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fresh Berries, Goat Cheese, Candied Almonds, Toasted Coconut
Grilled Chicken Sandwich – Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
Classic Smashburger – Two Smashed Burgers, Shaved White Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Legendary Sauce
Asian Noodle Bowl Chicken – Ramen Noodles, Sesame-Soy Dressing, Mixed Greens, Edamame, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cabbage, Green Onions, Sliced Chicken
Choice of Bottomless Drinks:
· Da Luca Prosecco
· Sparkling Blackberry Sangria
· Talavera Sauvignon Blanc
· Talavera Tinto Merlot
Limited Edition Mother's Day Cocktail:
· Mum-Jito (£12.35) – A fruitful and aromatic blend of fresh pineapple, mango, mint, and lime with Bacardi Rum
Gather the family and celebrate with great food, rockin’ drinks, and legendary vibes only at Hard Rock Cafe!
Bookings are essential – secure your spot now and give mum the VIP treatment she deserves.
Visit https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/ to book your table and make this Mother’s Day one she will not forget!
*Bottomless is 3 drinks per person at Hard Rock Piccadilly Circus, and unlimited at Old Park Lane for 90minutes.
Please drink responsibly. Please contact the cafe directly for bookings with children or to add additional guests to your reservation. Bookings are non-transferable and non-refundable at the time of purchase. Free kids’ meal offer is only valid with the purchase of an adult entrée. For full terms and conditions, please contact the cafe directly.