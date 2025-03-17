Hard Rock Cafes in London celebrate Mother's Day with a Rockin' Twist

As International Women’s Month comes to a close, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe Old Park Lane are celebrating the mums who rock with an exclusive Mother’s Day offering!

On Sunday, March 30, guests can treat the special women in their lives to a delicious dining experience featuring a limited-time menu and bottomless drinks, making it a celebration to remember.

For just £20.95 per adult, guests can enjoy a choice of entrée from the Mother’s Day menu, perfectly paired with 90 minutes of bottomless* drinks. Plus, little rock stars under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée from the Mother’s Day menu – because mums deserve a stress-free, fun-filled day with their loved ones!

Mother’s Day Menu

Choice of Entrée:

Berry Salad† – Mixed Spring Lettuce, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fresh Berries, Goat Cheese, Candied Almonds, Toasted Coconut

Grilled Chicken Sandwich – Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Classic Smashburger – Two Smashed Burgers, Shaved White Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Legendary Sauce

Asian Noodle Bowl Chicken – Ramen Noodles, Sesame-Soy Dressing, Mixed Greens, Edamame, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cabbage, Green Onions, Sliced Chicken

Choice of Bottomless Drinks:

· Da Luca Prosecco

· Sparkling Blackberry Sangria

· Talavera Sauvignon Blanc

· Talavera Tinto Merlot

Limited Edition Mother's Day Cocktail:

· Mum-Jito (£12.35) – A fruitful and aromatic blend of fresh pineapple, mango, mint, and lime with Bacardi Rum

Gather the family and celebrate with great food, rockin’ drinks, and legendary vibes only at Hard Rock Cafe!

Bookings are essential – secure your spot now and give mum the VIP treatment she deserves.

Visit https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/ to book your table and make this Mother’s Day one she will not forget!

Follow the excitement on social media: @hardrockcafelondon | @hrcpiccadillycircus

*Bottomless is 3 drinks per person at Hard Rock Piccadilly Circus, and unlimited at Old Park Lane for 90minutes.

Please drink responsibly. Please contact the cafe directly for bookings with children or to add additional guests to your reservation. Bookings are non-transferable and non-refundable at the time of purchase. Free kids’ meal offer is only valid with the purchase of an adult entrée. For full terms and conditions, please contact the cafe directly.