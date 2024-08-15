Hard Rock Cafe's limited edition burgers developed around the globe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delicious burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafe s in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh are available until the end of August at Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus.

Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus have debuted five locally developed, culturally inspired burgers from around the world for the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition.

Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour competition features five delicious new burgers developed by chefs around the globe for guests to try including:

Bengaluru Burger: 7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet & spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce - a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India

7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet & spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce - a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India Bucharest Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe® Bucharest, Romania

7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe® Bucharest, Romania Gramado Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil

7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil Kathmandu Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal

2 smashed & stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal Pittsburgh Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries - from the minds of Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh, United States of America

Limited-edition Burgers by Hard Rock Cafe

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste.

Based on sales performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers at their originating location this spring, the five top finalists made it to the final round where they have been added time to the Cafe menus for a limited from the 14th of June through to the 2nd of September 2024.

"As a global brand, we draw inspiration from the communities, music, entertainment, fans and travellers we serve to create truly memorable experiences at each of our locations, from our curated memorabilia collection to our Cafe menus," said Anibal Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Cafe Division at Hard Rock Cafe International. "By providing our guests the chance to choose our next fan-favourite burger, we're making them a part of the tasting and culinary experience as we bring new, culturally influenced and delicious options to our menu. We can't wait for our guests to taste these flavours from around the globe."

For booking visit Cafe.hardrock.com/london or Cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus.