Have a rockin’ summer with Hard Rock Cafe’s takeaway upgrade

Sunshine, good vibes and irresistible flavours are on the menu as Hard Rock Cafe turns up the heat this season with a brand-new takeaway offering. Now available via Deliveroo*, fans can enjoy the bold, legendary tastes of Hard Rock without ever leaving their picnic blanket, park bench or garden deckchair.

Why settle for soggy sandwiches when a rockstar-worthy feast is just a few taps away? Whether planning a laid-back park hangout or firing up the BBQ at home, Hard Rock Cafe’s takeaway menu is the ultimate ticket to a seriously delicious summer.

On offer are slow-roasted Classic Wings dripping in fiery Buffalo sauce, smoky BBQ Wings delivering the perfect hit of heat, and the ultimate crowd-pleaser Family Wings, a generous 25-wing feast with a choice of sauces made for sharing. For those looking to switch things up, the Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, featuring crispy shrimp bathed in a creamy, spicy sauce, brings a taste of the tropics to any outdoor spread.

For heartier cravings, the Original Legendary Burger, stacked with smoked bacon, melted cheddar and a crispy onion ring, is ready to satisfy, while the Pulled Pork Sandwich, piled high with tender pork, house-made honey BBQ sauce and crunchy coleslaw, packs a serious punch. For a lighter bite, the Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad or Norwegian Salmon Caesar Salad offer crisp, refreshing options perfect for warmer days.

Hard Rock Cafe now on Deliveroo

No great summer gathering is complete without a little indulgence, and Hard Rock Cafe delivers with the Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese, creamy cavatappi pasta smothered in a rich four-cheese sauce that adds a comforting twist to any outdoor feast.

To top it all off, dessert is a must. Those with a sweet tooth can dive into a Hot Fudge Brownie crowned with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge or enjoy a luscious slice of New York Cheesecake finished with a vibrant strawberry sauce.

With Hard Rock Cafe’s full menu now available for delivery via Deliveroo, outdoor meals are set to become bigger, bolder and even more exciting.

Forget boring snacks and basic bites. This summer, Hard Rock Cafe is bringing rock 'n' roll flavour to every picnic, BBQ and sunny gathering.

*Please note: Orders placed via Deliveroo may require collection from the restaurant, depending on your location.