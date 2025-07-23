Health and nutrition top priority for Brits as Weetabix survey reveals UK breakfast habits
Despite new trends, the humble cereal bowl remains the go-to morning option for nearly a quarter (23%) of Brits, cementing its place as a convenient, reliable start to the day. It leads across every UK region except Greater London, where toast (19%) takes the crown. Meanwhile, in Belfast, cereal dominates like nowhere else, with 36% choosing it every morning, making it the UK’s ‘cereal capital’.
Health, speed and taste drive breakfast decisions
So, what’s driving our breakfast decisions? Weetabix’s findings found that health and nutrition came out on top, with 35% of people saying it’s their main motivator. Younger Brits are especially health-conscious, with 38% of both 16–24 and 25–34-year-olds saying it’s a key consideration – reflecting a wider trend towards making mindful food decisions.
But it's not all about being ‘good’ – ‘convenience and quick to prepare’ and ‘taste and enjoyment’ both tie for second place (34%), underlining the growing need for breakfast options that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles. Meanwhile, nearly 15% of Brits say cost is a deciding factor, highlighting the role of affordability in shaping breakfast habits.
A solo start to for many Brits
More than a quarter (27%) say they prefer a quiet, solo breakfast, rising sharply to 36% for those over 55. Sheffield tops the table for solo breakfasting, with 34% of locals enjoying a peaceful start to the day.
That said, not everyone embraces the quiet morning routine – 16% still eat quickly while multitasking, and another 16% enjoy a more relaxed breakfast with family or housemates. Meanwhile, 8% grab something on the go, with Liverpool leading the trend at 15%.