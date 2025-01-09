Heaven for cheese lovers: Wensleydale Creamery celebrates New Year with exclusive dining offers

Families can take advantage of free entry for children under 16 every weekend in January and February

The Wensleydale Creamery is serving up a host of great value offers this coming January and February 2025. From delicious dining specials to free entry offers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy a delicious day out in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert’s Restaurant is serving up some irresistible great value winter dining offers to kickstart 2025. Between Monday 6th of January and Friday 28th of February the following offers can be enjoyed:

Calvert’s Two-Course Menu Special, £14 per person Available Mondays to Fridays, diners can indulge in a delicious main course and dessert, priced at just £14 per person. The menu includes dishes such as the popular Ultimate Wensleydale Creamery Rarebit and Wensleydale Creamery Three Cheese Quiche, showcasing Wensleydale Creamery’s delicious cheeses, along with classic Sausage and Mash with local pork sausages made with Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese. The hearty desserts include a Winter Fruit Crumble served with custard, Home-made Rice Pudding or a classic Crème Brulee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday Dine Out Special, £28 Every Saturday Calvert’s Restaurant is offering the ultimate sharing special for just £28! Perfect for enjoying with friends or family, the offer includes two 10-inch Wensleydale Sourdough Pizzas served alongside two portions of chunky chips and two salad bowls. Take in the stunning panoramic views of the rolling Yorkshire Dales while you indulge in a delicious great value meal.

Cheesy Afternoon Tea, £17 per personThe Wensleydale Creamery Cheesy Afternoon Tea showcases Wensleydale Creamery’s handcrafted cheeses, complemented with locally made artisan chutney and rich fruitcake. Featuring some of Calvert’s Restaurant’s favourite sweet and savoury dishes, including an indulgent oozy Wensleydale Mac n Cheese, a classic Three Cheese Quiche and the signature Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheese Cheesecake, along with the regional delicacy of Rich Fruitcake served with Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese, all accompanied with a refreshing pot of Yorkshire Tea. At just £17 per person, this indulgent afternoon tea is a must-try!

1897 Coffee Shop Offer, £12 per personFor those looking for a lighter bite, the Creamery’s 1897 Coffee Shop is serving Yorkshire Wensleydale & Double Yorkshire Cheese on Toast and a Fruit Scone with a pot of Yorkshire Tea, all for just £12 per person.

What’s more, families can take advantage of free entry for children under 16 every weekend in January and February 2025, as well as during the February Half Term holiday (17-21 February), to the Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For larger groups, Wensleydale Creamery is offering a special perk – groups of 15 or more who pre-book to visit before the end of March 2025 will receive free entry to the Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience, making it a perfect destination for clubs, societies or large family outings.

For further information and to plan your visit, please visit www.wensleydale.co.uk.