A new study has identified medium-rare steak is the UK’s most searched steak style, leading the rankings with over 20,000 monthly searches nationwide.

The research, conducted by the Prestigious UK Organic Estate company Rhug Estate, analysed steak-related keyword search data across England, Wales, and Scotland to uncover the UK’s favourite steak preferences. Utilising Google Keyword Planner as the primary data source, the study ranked each steak type based on total UK-wide search volumes, providing insights into regional tastes and trends.

Medium-Rare Steak ranks first in the UK with 20,580 UK-wide searches. Of the total search volume, England draws the lion’s share with 18,100 queries, while Scotland registers 1,600 and Wales follows with 880

Rare steak claims the second position in the UK, with a total of 9,210 UK-wide. The majority of these searches come from England, which accounts for 8,100, while Scotland and Wales contribute 720 and 390 searches, respectively.

Medium steak holds the third position in the UK with 7,450 UK-wide searches. England emerges as the primary source of interest with 6,600 searches, while Scotland follows with 590 and Wales trails behind with 260.

Looking at the findings, a spokesperson from Rhug Estate shared:

“This study really sizzles with insight into how the UK’s steak preferences vary across regions - proving there’s something for every kind of steak lover out there.”

“From England’s strong appetite for medium-rare to Scotland’s subtle nod to rare cuts, it’s clear that steak isn’t just a meal - it’s a way of life.”

“What’s particularly tasty is seeing how even the smaller search numbers for well-done and medium-well steaks still show dedicated fans, reminding us that when it comes to steak, everyone has their perfect slice of satisfaction.

Well-done steak lands in fourth place, drawing a total of 5,090 UK-wide searches. England shows the strongest inclination with 4,400 searches, while Scotland follows with 480, and Wales adds a subtle nod to the trend with 210.

Medium-well steak rounds out the UK’s top five steak preferences, drawing a UK-wide search volume of 4,960 searches. Written accounts show England with the majority at 4,400 searches, while Scotland contributes 390, and Wales completes the picture with 170.

Table for Extended Results:

UK's Top Five Steak Preferences Keywords England Wales Scotland Total UK-wide Searches Rank Medium-Rare steak 18100 880 1600 20,580 1 Rare steak 8100 390 720 9,210 2 Medium steak 6600 260 590 7,450 3 Well-Done steak 4400 210 480 5,090 4 Medium-Well steak 4400 170 390 4,960 5

The study was conducted by Rhug Estate, an organic farm and luxury estate in Wales renowned for its commitment to sustainable agriculture and exceptional experiences.