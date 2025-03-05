'Here's why we thing there is no better feeling than a good book over a cuppa'

Birchall and a book!

It's World Book Day today (Thursday 6th March), and in our opinion there is no better feeling in the world than getting stuck into a great book with a cup of tea in hand.

Birchall Tea is officially the best tasting tea in the UK* and they suggest getting a selection in for World Book Day and beyond, to appease your morning, noon and night preferences!

Choose their Great Rift English Breakfast for your morning, light hearted novel on the train to work, followed by a afternoon Earl Grey and a 10 minute read of that biography, to reset the mind for the afternoon work load...and then a calming Chamomile or mint tea for that bedtime read!

*Birchall Tea is the only UK tea brand to have won 14 years consecutively at the Great Taste Awards...and the only mainstream brand to win a Leafies Award (the most prestigious tea wards) in 2024!

Birchall will be available to buy from Waitrose, for the first time, from the 9th March 2025