Hill Biscuits marks 170 years with a nostalgic nod to British baking traditions

Limited edition anniversary packaging, rolled out this month, marks the occasion with two timeless classics, Custard Creams and Bourbon Finger Creams. It’s the perfect nod to British tea-time traditions, with a nostalgic twist.

“Reaching 170 years is a tremendous achievement,” said Tracey Meadows, Commercial Director at Hill Biscuits. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers and the enduring appeal of a good biscuit. We’re proud of our heritage and equally excited about this year’s celebrations.”

Rooted in traditional Victorian recipes that are still used today, quality craftsmanship and strong community ties, Hill Biscuits continues to produce millions of biscuits each month from its bakery in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Additional initiatives to honour Hill’s heritage include:

A special exhibition at Portland Basin Museum until September 2025

Biscuit donations to local causes on National Biscuit Day (29 May)

A collective 170 km run by Hill staff

And a series of heartfelt afternoon teas at HQ to welcome back former colleagues to reminisce over a cuppa

From Custard Creams to Bourbons and everything in between, Hill Biscuits has played a cherished role in British biscuit tins for nearly two centuries.

The 170th anniversary also shines a spotlight on the company’s ongoing investment in its people and processes. Hill Biscuits remains a proud regional employer and is actively exploring more sustainable practices to improve energy efficiency and support the local community.

As part of the celebrations, Hill Biscuits will share stories and memories from across its 170-year journey, inviting customers to get involved using the hashtag #Hillis170.

