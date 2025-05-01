Historic pub Starting Gate reopens with a fresh new look!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Starting Gate, Alexandra Palace, officially reopened this spring following an extensive three-and-a-half-week refurbishment, giving the iconic pub an exciting new look.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include a full exterior makeover, stunningly revamped restrooms, a brand-new back area, a beautifully redesigned courtyard, and a fresh, stylish upgrade to all guest areas, complete with new furniture to match the vibe.

The Starting Gate is renowned for being a grade two listed building, originally opened back in 1875 as a café, before being converted to the pub it is today! The name is in reference to the racecourse that used to operate around Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can tuck into all the pub classics including traditional fish and chips, steaks and burgers, as well as a delectable range of Sunday roasts.

The Starting Gate has a fresh new look

Along with the new food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks’ menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and cocktails.

Speaking about the refurbishment, General Manager Liam Basi at the Starting Gate said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of the renovations here! The pub is looking better than ever and we can’t wait to welcome all of our guests back to enjoy it with us!”

Following the extensive refurbishment, several jobs have been created for the local area, with the team now ready to pour pints and serve delicious food to guests.

For more information about the Starting Gate please visit www.thestartinggate.co.uk