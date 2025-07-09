Hooch unveils ultimate 90s inspired mural to celebrate 30th anniversary

Hooch showcases unmissable mural in Manchester city centre in celebration of its 30th milestone

Hooch, the OG alcoholic lemonade brand, has unveiled an eye-catching mural in the heart of Manchester city centre that revels in nostalgia and pays homage to 90s culture. The mural has been introduced to Mancunians ahead of the brand celebrating its 30th anniversary and acknowledges the highly anticipated return of another 90s icon, Oasis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This mural has been instilled alongside a series of high-visibility out-of-home activations including billboards, flyposting, and branded taxi wraps to let the world know that turning thirty never felt so good.

Hooch took the world by storm in 1995, at which time Oasis had marked their territory and already become firmly etched in the history of rock and roll. Much like Oasis, Hooch has always advocated for unapologetic irreverence, which has allowed the brand to remain young at heart and a fan favourite amongst consumers old and new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striking mural is located in the heart of the bustling Northern Quarter on the side of local pub Hare & Hound and has come just in time for the Gallagher brothers’ reunion tour, which kicked off in Cardiff on July 4th. The band’s first homecoming show takes place at Heaton Park on July 11th, a day that will send shockwaves through the UK and mark the overdue return of British rock and roll.

The mural itself is loud and proud, and fits seamlessly with the artistic, trendy nature of Manchester. One of the main talking points is the return of the renowned lemon character from the 90s, which has been reincarnated to capture the essence of the Gallaghers, wearing 90s inspired attire and a khaki green parka to pay tribute to frontman Liam.

Infused with an overload of retro aura and bright shades of yellow, the mural also teases the limited-edition re-release of Hooch’s iconic 1995 can, placed in the hands of both lemon characters and based off the original design that first hit shelves and shook up the drinks scene three decades ago.

Jacob Barrett, Brand Manager of Hooch commented: “Hooch turning thirty and Oasis reuniting in the same year has definitely created the perfect opportunity to celebrate 90s culture and nostalgia. 2025 has been a whirlwind of a year for Hooch and creating this mural is one of many exciting activities we have up our sleeves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manchester has a strong heritage surrounding Hooch and it’s known not only for its notoriously lively music scene, but also its rich history of independent artists and brands, so some might say it was part of the masterplan to unveil the mural in the heart of the city and create some extra buzz around Oasis returning. Grab your bucket hats and a can of Hooch because the Gallagher brothers are back in town!”

For more information, visit: www.hoochdrink.co.uk/