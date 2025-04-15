Hoppy Green Easter

Enjoy this amazing cheesecake!

With Easter just around the corner, it is a time for celebration, togetherness, and delicious food around the table. For years, eggs have been the traditional staple of the season. This year, the World Avocado Organisation is inviting families everywhere to give their Easter celebrations a fresh, green twist by making avocados the star of the holiday!

Instead of the usual egg hunt, why not turn it into an avocado hunt? Give extra points to anyone who finds a perfectly ripe one! This fun new family tradition promises to bring excitement to your Easter morning while embracing a zero-waste approach.

Once the avocados are found, head to the kitchen to create a delicious, wholesome dish that’s sure to become a family favourite for years to come.

For the pit and skin? Get extra creative. Time to let the little ones do their magic and transform them into Easter decorations and memories for a lifetime. Start by washing the avocado pit, with its egg-like shape, which makes it the perfect Easter egg substitute, which can be beautifully painted with, for example, water-based acrylic or biodegradable paint.

This craft idea is not only sustainable but also creative. The avocado skin can be cleaned, dried and used either as a small bowl or painted on the inside, or in some cases, both. This turns a healthy snack into a sustainable craft idea at the same time.

This zero waste approach is becoming increasingly important as more and more people are rethinking their consumption and waste production. By making small, creative changes like these, families can enjoy an innovative, sustainable, and new fun-filled Easter tradition that’s good for both the planet and their taste buds!

Not only that, but also avocados promise to bring extra flavour and nutrients to your dishes. Packed with heart-healthy fats, fibre, and essential vitamins, they’re the perfect way to balance out the Easter sugar rush while adding a deliciously creamy touch to your festive spread.

Whether you prefer it as a dip or as a dessert, this superfood is the egg-stra special ingredient every Easter feast needs, and your family and friends will thank you later. To make things easier for you, the World Avocado Organisation has curated some recipes to inspire you this season.

Hummus

Servings: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

2 avocados, pit and skin removed

2 tbsp. tahini

400g can of chickpeas,

±240g drained

Juice from 1 lemon

100ml ice-cold water

Sea salt and pepper

Toppings (optional): chilli flakes, paprika, cumin, chilli powder, extra-virgin olive oil, chia seeds, hemp seeds, baby basil leaves, lemon zest, dried rose petals

To serve: pita bread, fresh naan or crudités

Method

Put the avocado, chickpeas and tahini in the blender or food processor and blend it together, slowly pouring in the ice water into it in a steady trickle, until it’s completely smooth. Stop and scrape down the sides of the food processor if necessary. Season to taste. Serve the avocado hummus in a nice bowl. Use the back of a spoon to make some swirls in the hummus and decorate it with the toppings you decide to use. Serve with warm pitta, naan or crudités

Avocado Cheesecake

Servings: 8-10 people

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

½ cup of lime juice

½ of condensed milk

200 g of crushed biscuits

200 g of melted butter

Lime zest

Method

Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter. Press this mixture into the bottom of a baking tray to form the base and refrigerate for 15 minutes. In a blender, add the avocados, lime juice, and condensed milk until you have a smooth consistent paste. Pour the mixture over the biscuit base and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Decorate with lime zest and serve cold.

Coco Avocado Egg

Servings: 4 people

Ingredients:

2 avocados

50 g coconut oil, melted

50 ml agave syrup

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla essence

Zest and juice of ½ lime

±1 tbsp. cocoa powder, for dusting

60 g dark chocolate (70% or more cocoa)

To serve (optional): cress

Equipment

Food processor

Baking paper

Small sieve

Method

Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit and peel off the skin ensuring to keep it whole. Take the 4 empty avocado shells, fill them with water and freeze overnight. To make the mousse, blend all the ingredients except the cocoa powder and chocolate in a food processor until smooth. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set. Remove the frozen avocado shells from the freezer. Put them ice-side down, skin-side up on a piece of parchment paper. Melt the chocolate using the bain-marie method, then carefully pour it over the 4 skins, using a spoon to make sure it coats them smoothly. The chocolate will harden quickly. Once the chocolate is firm, carefully separate the chocolate from the avocado shell and ice so you will be left with a beautiful chocolate shell. Trim any excess chocolate with a sharp knife and try to make the egg look like an actual avocado. Spoon the mousse into the chocolate shells. Make sure the surface of the mousse is completely smooth, so the desserts look like avocado halves. Use a piece of baking paper that is slightly bigger than the avocado and cut a perfect circle in the centre that’s approximately the size of an avocado pit. Use this as a stencil to hold over the avocados and sieve cocoa powder onto the paper to draw a chocolate ‘pit’ on the surface of the mousse. Serve garnished with microgreens or other decorations.