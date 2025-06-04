It may be an act of treason - or even blasphemy - but a new flavour of Jaffa Cakes is being released.

There has already been a cola bottle-flavoured variant on the shelves, and now the snack - it’s a biscuit, even though it’s called a cake, remember the legal ruling - has now been given a hot honey makeover.

Hot honey - chilli infused honey - has become the buzz-flavour of the last 12 months, and is seen everywhere from chicken wings, flatbreads, pizzas and crisps - as well as in jars of honey itself.

Now Pladis, which owns McVitie, has added the trending flavour to Jaffa Cakes.

Limited edition McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Hot Honey Flavour combines the sweetness of honey with chilli heat in a jelly covering the light sponge cake base and coated in the Jaffa Cake dark chocolate.

“This launch builds on the success of limited edition Jaffa Cola Bottle, where hot honey is a flavour that’s trending globally amid a bigger movement that’s seen people embrace sweet and spicy across a wide range of food products,” said Jessica Woolfrey, Marketing Manager, pladis UK&I.

“We know consumers are increasingly looking for new and exciting flavours, and ‘swicy’ – sweet and spicy – hot honey is one of the most popular newer trends, with a huge following on social media and across the culinary world.

“We are once again demonstrating our category leadership by launching a unique new flavour. This ‘heat meets sweet’ trend has taken the savoury world by storm, and now we’re ready to boldly bring it into Jaffa Cakes. It packs a punch and has the ability to drive buzz, especially among younger consumers, just like Jaffa Cola Bottle did!”

Jaffa Cakes Hot Honey has launched in Asda and will appear in other store soon, say McVitie’s.

The initial reaction from some Jaffa Cakes enthusiasts has been mixed to say the least. Among the comments from people posting on NewFoodsUK on Facebook were “Noo leave jaffa cakes alone”, “We've had everything with added protein, to pistachios in everything. Seat belts on guys, it's the hot honey trend is on!”, “Hot honey is the new Salted Caramel”, “Gotta be April Fool’s surely”, “Oh so it is true! They are going to overdo hot honey, like they did with Salted Caramel, then Biscoff.” and “Hot honey doesn't belong in everything”.