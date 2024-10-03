How to create RUMWAY cocktail to celebrate The Devil Wears Prada

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In anticipation of the West End debut of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical at the Dominion Theatre in October, premium B Corp rum brand Hattiers has created the ‘RUMWAY’ cocktail, named after the fictitious Runway fashion magazine around which the book, film and new musical is set.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In anticipation of the West End debut of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical at the Dominion Theatre in October, premium B Corp rum brand Hattiers has created the ‘RUMWAY’ cocktail, named after the fictitious Runway fashion magazine around which the book, film and new musical is set.

Described as a ‘fresh and fruity cocktail with a devilish kick’, the star ingredient of the red coloured RUMWAY is Hattiers’ Egremont rum, a blend of four cask aged rums hand picked from across the Caribbean and Central America and gently paired with pure soft Dartmoor spring water at Hattiers’ South Devon distillery that’s mixed with Luscombe Hot Ginger Beer and Luscombe Raspberry Crush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hattiers’ founder and CEO Phillip Everett-Lyons said, “When we discovered that The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical was coming to London, we came up with the idea for the RUMWAY cocktail, a play on words of the famous Runway magazine and a match made in heaven with our premium rum. It’s red like the devil, tastes incredible and I’m sure even Miranda Priestley would approve!”

Rumway cocktail

The RUMWAY is easy to recreate at home - here’s how. Just serve with a withering look!

Add 35ml of Hattiers Egremont Premium Reserve Rum to a highball glass with ice, squeeze in the juice of a quarter wedge of fresh lime, fill the remainder of the glass with three-quarters Luscombe Hot Ginger Beer and one-quarter Luscombe Raspberry Crush (or pureed raspberries as an alternative), and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.