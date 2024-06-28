Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Iceland has issued an urgent food recall notice after concerns about multiple allergies.

The frozen food specialists have recalled their Four Golden Savoury Rice Steam Bags because they contain a number of ingredients that are not mentioned on the label. These present a danger to people with both fish and lactose allergies, among others.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the rice bags are “a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans, an allergy to fish, an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to molluscs”. The product has also been officially withdrawn, meaning it has been taken off supermarket shelves.

All 600g bags with a best before date of November 16, 2025 have been affected by the recall.

The FSA added: “Iceland is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.”