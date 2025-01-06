Iconic favourites back on the Burger King menu for limited time

Memphis BBQ King Double returns to Burger King UK restaurants nationwide from 7th January

Burger King UK is kick starting 2025 with a bang, by announcing two smoky BBQ burgers to its menu: the iconic Memphis BBQ King Double AND the Memphis BBQ King Chicken. Both of these BBQ delights land back in restaurants nationwide from 7th January!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indulge your winter BBQ cravings with the Memphis BBQ King Double, featuring two flame-grilled beef burgers (or one crispy chicken for Chicken fans), layered with slices of American cheese and topped with streaky bacon, golden onion rings, a dollop of mayonnaise, and smothered in our delicious, smoky BBQ sauce.

- Memphis BBQ King Double – from £8.59

- Memphis BBQ King Chicken – from £7.39

Memphis BBQ King Chicken returns to Burger King UK restaurants nationwide from 7th January

Burger King UK is running a BOGOF offer on both the Memphis BBQ King Double and the Memphis BBQ King Chicken from 7th – 9th January - simply order via the Burger King UK app to get this tantalising deal!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deals don’t stop there… with the all-new King’s Combo for only£4.99 exclusively available on the Burger King® UK app, hungry customers can FEAST for even less! Choose from a mouthwatering burger, including the Double BBQ Beef Melt or Bacon Double Cheese, pick a classic side from Onion Rings to Loaded Fries (+£1), and finish with a refreshing drink!

The Memphis BBQ King Double and Memphis BBQ Chicken are available in select restaurants in the UK and are subject to availability. Prices may vary. Available at participating restaurants aggregators only. Product names of the collection may vary depending on location.