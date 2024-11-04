I’m a baking expert - 3 in 5 Brits set to be disappointed on Christmas dinner

With 3 in 5 people searching for the Christmas recipe too late, putting their Christmas dinners in jeopardy, baking experts at Quick Whip reveal the best time to start baking your Christmas pudding for the perfect end to a meal.

When preparing for the festive season, multiple types of Christmas desserts, such as traditional Christmas pudding and Christmas cake, require a 4-5 week preparation period for the perfect pudding, yet most people only start thinking about making them in December.

"The search term 'Christmas pudding recipe' last year received 1,269 searches in November and 1,352 searches in December, totaling 2,621 searches.

“Analysing this data, we found that approximately 60% of these searches—1,573 in total—occurred after November, indicating that many people tend to search for Christmas recipes too late and leave their festive preparations until the last minute."

Start Mid November

“Starting your Christmas pudding early, ideally between November 10th to November 20th, is the ideal time as it allows the ingredients, especially the dried fruits, to absorb the brandy and spices fully.

“Over the course of several weeks, this infusion helps to create the deep, rich flavour that’s expected in a traditional pudding. Without this time, the pudding won’t develop its signature taste.”

“The dried fruits need weeks to absorb the brandy and spices, and the pudding itself must rest to achieve that perfect, moist consistency. Rushing the process means you miss out on the traditional indulgence that makes Christmas pudding so special.”

“Making the pudding involves marinating mixed dried fruits, apple, and citrus zest in brandy, which needs at least a few hours but ideally overnight for the flavours to soak in. After that, it’s combined with breadcrumbs, suet, spices, and eggs before being steamed for seven hours. This slow cooking method ensures the pudding sets properly and gets its dark, dense texture.”

4-5 Week Key Storage Period

“The key to making the perfect Christmas pudding is by letting it sit and improve over time. The lengthy storage period, usually 4 to 5 weeks, allows the spices and brandy to mature.

“Once steamed, the pudding needs to be stored in a cool, dry place, and that resting period is where the magic happens. This resting time is key because it intensifies the flavours and helps the pudding become moist and sticky—qualities that are highly prized in a traditional pudding.”

“By starting now, you give the pudding time to develop the flavours that make it special. It’s the slow cooking and maturation process that transforms the ingredients from something simple into the festive, rich dessert we associate with Christmas.”

Quick Whip’s Top Tips

Begin making your pudding at least 4 to 5 weeks before Christmas to allow the flavours to mature and develop richness

Soak mixed dried fruits and citrus zest in brandy for a few hours, ideally overnight, to enhance the flavour and moisture

Opt for high-quality dried fruits, spices, and suet to ensure a rich and satisfying texture and taste

Steam the pudding for about 7 hours to ensure it cooks evenly and achieves the desired dense, moist consistency

After cooking, store the pudding in a cool, dry place wrapped tightly, allow it to rest before reheating on Christmas Day for optimal flavour