I’m a BBQ Expert - Here’s 8 Unusual Foods To Try On The Grill This Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World-class BBQ experts reveal eight unusual but, tasty foods that will impress guests at your next BBQ. From watermelon to quesadillas and even cabbage!

We all know and love the UK’s BBQ classics, steaks and burgers belong in any summer gathering, but for those looking to add something different to surprise their guests as hot weather returns again at the end of August, Tom Hixson’s world class BBQ experts have you covered.

There are plenty of weird and wonderful foods that you can cook on the BBQ to take your grilling game to the next level. BBQ experts Stuart Mathwig, Creator at @Artustbbq, BBQ caterer, Rich Pearse, chef at Uncle Hon's BBQ and advisor Mandeep Singh, Sales and Marketing Manager and BBQ fanatic at Tom Hixson recommend food ranging from savoury to sweet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grilled avocado: Your first go-to for a BBQ wouldn’t be this soft green fruit, but according to Tom Hixson experts, it totally works. Plus, it's one of the easiest recipes on this list!

Summer BBQ

Mandeep Singh, sales and marketing manager and BBQ fanatic at Tom Hixson said: “All you need to do is cut the avocado in half, take out the pitstone, and coat it in olive oil. After that quick prep is done, place the avocado flat side down on the grill for 5 to 7 minutes and top it with your favourite seasoning and additions.”

Watermelon: While grilled watermelon is delicious straight from the BBQ, our experts recommend adding a sweet drizzle to top it off. Mandeep Singh said: “Add a touch of honey, lime and coriander to create a beautiful contrast between the sweetness of the honey, the juiciness of the watermelon, and the citrus of the lime. Delicious!”

Brownies: Who would think that baked deserts would do well over fire? The expert chefs have tried this and say that it’s unbelievable. Stuart Mathwig, Creator at @Artustbbq, BBQ caterer and collaborator with Tom Hixson said: “Brownies are surprisingly great with a hint of smoke and of course some candied bacon on top for that sweet and salty taste. So, so, so good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To cook your brownies on the grill, follow all the same steps that you would with your normal brownies, fill it into your baking tray, and place it into the BBQ on low, indirect heat with the lid closed. They generally take about 30 minutes, depending on the heat level.

For the salty twist, we also put together this candied bacon recipe to top your BBQ brownies with!

Granola: For a delicious dessert or summer treat, wrap your favourite berries and granola in aluminium foil and place it in indirect heat on the BBQ. After just a few minutes, you’ll have a crunchy delight that you can top with ice cream or yoghurt.

Fruit glazes for meats: While the combination of sweet and salty isn’t anything new, there’s a wide range of fruits that you can choose from to create exciting flavour combinations. Rich Pearse, chef at Uncle Hon's BBQ and collaborator with Tom Hixson said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fruit glazes work great with pork but working at Uncle Hon’s BBQ in Hackney I have a newfound love for a Peach Tea glaze on Pork Belly. Blues Hog Nation also does a ridiculously good Raspberry Chipotle BBQ sauce which is great on any form of Burnt Ends (Pork Belly or Brisket)”

If you’d prefer to make your own glaze, the recipe is really simple. Take your favourite high-pectin fruits and add them to a pot. Add half a cup of water and a teaspoon of sugar before simmering on low-medium heat. Stir occasionally until you’re left with a thick glaze that will stick to your meats. If your fruit is too lumpy to use as a glaze, you can mash it down with a fork. You can combine your fruit glaze with any of your favourite meat cuts. With experts recommending adding it to Pork Collars.

Quesadillas: The beauty of BBQ quesadillas is that everyone can make their own with their choice of toppings!

Lay out bowls of all the topping options and tell your guests to grab a plate and a tortilla. Load the tortilla with cheese, onion, herbs, spices, meats, vegetables, and whatever else you can think of!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandeep Singh said: “Try throwing in some mushrooms, onions, chives, chilli flakes, jalapeños, and some Boston Butt Pulled Pork.”

Once your tortilla is adequately loaded, simply fold it in half and pop it onto the grill in an indirect heat. Cook until both sides are nice and crispy, turning halfway through, and you’re ready to go!

Cabbage: While not the most exciting-sounding item on this list, grilled cabbage is delicious. Cut your cabbage into 8 wedges, brush them with olive oil, and sprinkle them with onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper.

Wrap each wedge individually in heavy-duty foil before placing it on medium heat for about 20 minutes. To give the cabbage a nice charred finish and flavour, sear each wedge directly onto the grill for a minute or two before serving. You can then top this with a rich sauce for extra flavour. Try it alongside a salsa verde, harissa, or yoghurt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza: Who needs a wood-fired oven? You can create great-tasting pizza straight from the BBQ. With this cooking method, you’ll still get a wonderful smokey flavour, similar to that of a wood-fired oven, but with half the cost and hassle!

The recipe is nice and easy and involves the same process as if you were going to throw it in the oven. Mandeep said: “The only thing you need to remember is to brush olive oil over the dough to stop it from sticking to the grill.”

For those who want to elevate their BBQs this summer, simply try adding in more unusual items like those recommended above or check out Tom Hixson’s full BBQ collection.