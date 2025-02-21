Indian-inspired Cheltenham restaurant secures coveted 3 AA Rosettes

Jay Rahman and Thomas Law accepting the prestigious 3 AA Rosettes for 2025.

One of Cheltenham’s esteemed Indian-inspired dining destinations has reached a major milestone – securing the prestigious 3 AA Rosettes for 2025.

After achieving 2 AA Rosettes in 2024, Prithvi, an Indian-inspired fine-dining restaurant on Bath Road, has earned a third, celebrating its commitment to culinary excellence.

AA Rosettes are among the UK’s most respected hospitality accolades, with 3 Rosettes awarded to restaurants demonstrating food of national significance, while also showcasing consistency, innovation and exemplary service. Prithvi was recently presented with the award at an exclusive reception at the RAK Ceramics Design Hub in London.

Under the guidance of Head Chef Thomas Law, the restaurant has been acknowledged for its exceptional timing, seasoning, and flavour combinations, as well as its meticulous selection and treatment of high-quality ingredients. Additionally, Prithvi sources locally and seasonally from trusted suppliers like Walter Rose, New Wave, and Four Seasons.

Thomas said: “We focus on maximising each ingredient’s potential to create an exceptional dining experience, balancing bold flavours with precise techniques. Sustainability is also at the heart of our kitchen’s ethos, from sourcing locally to minimising waste, and we’re proud that this approach resonates with our guests. Receiving this award affirms our commitment to excellence and responsible practices, and only motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries.”

Every menu item is thoughtfully crafted to highlight the best Indian-inspired cuisine. Whole fish are utilised fully to honour their flavour and quality, meat bones enrich the depth of sauces, and vegetable trimmings are creatively repurposed into stocks or powders.

Jay Rahman, owner of Prithvi, said: “Winning this award reflects the passion and precision that define Prithvi. We’ve always strived to create a dining experience that’s as inspiring as it is indulgent and rooted in creativity – showcasing a deep love for what we do.”

Established 12 years ago, Prithvi has become a fixture in Cheltenham, being known for its refined menu and craftsmanship. The restaurant recently released its debut cookbook, featuring a collection of recipes that reflect its approach to flavour, technique and presentation, offering readers the chance to recreate its dishes at home.

To make a reservation, or to order the cookbook, visit https://prithvirestaurant.com/.