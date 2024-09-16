Infinity Foods Co-operative recalls dozens of herbs and spices including parsley, paprika and black pepper
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released an allergy alert over a recall of dozens of herbs and spices. One of the UK's leading wholesale distributors of organic and natural foods, Infinity Foods Co-operative, issued the recall which includes products including parsley, paprika and black pepper.
There are fears the products could contain undeclared mustard. Not stating the possible presence of mustard clearly on the label could present a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to the ingredient.
The company has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. Infinity Foods Co-operative has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.
Infinity Foods Co-operative herbs and spices recall
The following herbs and spices have been recalled as there is a risk they may contain undeclared mustard. All of the products being recalled have the best before dates of 28 August 2026, 07 September 2026, 13 September 2026. Products that do not have these best before dates are not affected by the recall.
- Organic Ground Allspice 20g
- Organic Curry Leaves 5g
- Organic Fenugreek Seed 40g
- Organic Paprika 25g
- Organic Caraway Seeds 30g
- Organic Garam Masala 25g
- Organic Parsley 15g
- Organic Cardamom 10g
- Organic Garlic Granules 25g
- Organic Ground Black Pepper 25g
- Organic Cayenne 35g
- Organic Ground Ginger 30g
- Organic Ground Nutmeg 20g
- Organic Black Peppercorns 25g
- Organic Cinnamon Bark 15g
- Organic Herbes de Provence 20g
- Organic White Peppercorns 25g
- Organic Cinnamon Ground 30g
- Organic Juniper Berries 30g
- Organic Poppy Seed 40g
- Organic Chilli Powder 25g
- Organic Marjoram 10g
- Organic Rosemary 20g
- Organic Star Anise 15g
- Organic Whole Cloves 20g
- Organic Mint 20g
- Organic Sage 25g
- Organic Coriander Seed 40g
- Organic Mixed Herbs 20g
- Organic Tarragon 10g
- Organic Ground Coriander 40g
- Organic Mixed Spice 25g
- Organic Thyme 25g
- Organic Crushed Chillies 25g
- Organic Curry Powder 30g
- Organic Black Mustard Seed 50g
- Organic Turmeric 30g
- Organic Cumin Seed 25g
- Organic Yellow Mustard Seed 50g
- Organic Smoked Paprika 25g
- Organic Ground Cumin 25g
- Organic Whole Nutmeg 20g
- Organic Oregano 20g
- Organic Basil 20g
- Organic Dill Herb 15g
- Organic Black Onion Seed 25g
- Organic Bay Leaves 10g
Advice to customers who have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to mustard, is do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For further enquiries, contact [email protected].
