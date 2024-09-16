Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK's leading wholesale distributors of natural foods is recalling a large number of herbs and spices including parsley, paprika and black pepper.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released an allergy alert over a recall of dozens of herbs and spices. One of the UK's leading wholesale distributors of organic and natural foods, Infinity Foods Co-operative, issued the recall which includes products including parsley, paprika and black pepper.

There are fears the products could contain undeclared mustard. Not stating the possible presence of mustard clearly on the label could present a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to the ingredient.

The company has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. Infinity Foods Co-operative has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Infinity Foods Co-operative herbs and spices recall

The following herbs and spices have been recalled as there is a risk they may contain undeclared mustard. All of the products being recalled have the best before dates of 28 August 2026, 07 September 2026, 13 September 2026. Products that do not have these best before dates are not affected by the recall.

Organic Ground Allspice 20g

Organic Curry Leaves 5g

Organic Fenugreek Seed 40g

Organic Paprika 25g

Organic Caraway Seeds 30g

Organic Garam Masala 25g

Organic Parsley 15g

Organic Cardamom 10g

Organic Garlic Granules 25g

Organic Ground Black Pepper 25g

Organic Cayenne 35g

Organic Ground Ginger 30g

Organic Ground Nutmeg 20g

Organic Black Peppercorns 25g

Organic Cinnamon Bark 15g

Organic Herbes de Provence 20g

Organic White Peppercorns 25g

Organic Cinnamon Ground 30g

Organic Juniper Berries 30g

Organic Poppy Seed 40g

Organic Chilli Powder 25g

Organic Marjoram 10g

Organic Rosemary 20g

Organic Star Anise 15g

Organic Whole Cloves 20g

Organic Mint 20g

Organic Sage 25g

Organic Coriander Seed 40g

Organic Mixed Herbs 20g

Organic Tarragon 10g

Organic Ground Coriander 40g

Organic Mixed Spice 25g

Organic Thyme 25g

Organic Crushed Chillies 25g

Organic Curry Powder 30g

Organic Black Mustard Seed 50g

Organic Turmeric 30g

Organic Cumin Seed 25g

Organic Yellow Mustard Seed 50g

Organic Smoked Paprika 25g

Organic Ground Cumin 25g

Organic Whole Nutmeg 20g

Organic Oregano 20g

Organic Basil 20g

Organic Dill Herb 15g

Organic Black Onion Seed 25g

Organic Bay Leaves 10g

Advice to customers who have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to mustard, is do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For further enquiries, contact [email protected].