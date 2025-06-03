Innocent treat or fatal bite? The allergy threat behind TikTok food sellers

Food allergy advocate and founder of Safe Appetite, Sophia Turner.

A recent BBC report has raised alarm bells over a growing TikTok trend that could put lives at risk: users selling homemade food and drink online without clear allergen labelling. From desserts to spice kits, the trend is booming—but many of these so-called “side hustles” are sidestepping food safety laws, leaving customers unaware of what’s really in their food.

According to UK food law, anyone selling food products—whether online or offline—is legally required to provide full allergen declarations. But with TikTok’s informal marketplace booming, oversight is becoming harder to manage. And for the 2 million people in the UK living with diagnosed food allergies, this lack of transparency could be deadly.

Sophia Turner, founder of the Safe Appetite app and herself a lifelong allergy sufferer, isn’t surprised by the findings. But she is deeply concerned.

“Labelling is already a nightmare to navigate for allergy sufferers,” she says. “To then have food being sold with no labelling at all? That’s not just irresponsible—it’s a direct risk to people’s lives.”

Safe Appetite is now available for download.

Sophia created Safe Appetite for exactly this reason: to take the guesswork out of eating. The app allows users to search and scan for safe food products, dining venues, and, soon, beauty items based on their unique allergy or intolerance profile. The goal? To empower consumers with trusted, verified information so they can eat confidently and stay safe.

“The TikTok story is exactly why Safe Appetite needs to exist,” Sophia explains. “People with allergies don’t have the luxury of taking risks. Even trace amounts of allergens can cause severe reactions or even death. And with allergies on the rise, we need better solutions—not viral recipes with mystery ingredients.”

The statistics speak for themselves. According to Allergy UK:

Around 20% of the UK population is affected by one or more allergic disorders.

is affected by one or more allergic disorders. Hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis have increased by more than 70% in the last decade.

Allergy-related deaths still occur every year, often due to mislabelling or a complete lack of information.

Sophia hopes that the upcoming mini launch of the Safe Appetite app at the Allergy & Free From Show this June will spark a wider conversation about allergy awareness and food safety. The launch will showcase the app’s powerful features, including thousands of food listings, product scanning, a marketplace and user-friendly filters based on different allergens and dietary preferences.

“This isn’t just about avoiding gluten or dairy,” Sophia says. “It’s about empowering millions of people with the information they need to live without fear.”

With TikTok’s food sales trend showing no signs of slowing, apps like Safe Appetite are becoming more than just useful—they're essential. Whether you’re buying snacks on social media or dining out with friends, knowing what’s in your food could mean the difference between a normal day and a trip to A&E.

For now, Sophia has a simple message for content creators and food sellers:

“If you’re feeding people—whether it’s one person or one million—you have a responsibility to keep them safe. And if you’re eating with allergies, make sure you have the tools to protect yourself.”

For more information about Safe Appetite follow @SafeAppetite on Instagram , or to visit Sophia and her team at the Allergy & Free From Show, stand F52