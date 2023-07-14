Telling news your way
The restaurant is left abandoned on the side of a lake

Inside an abandoned UFO-shaped restaurant that's been closed for 15 years

Arizona closed in 2008 and has been abandoned ever since

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Eerie photographs show a once-popular UFO-shaped restaurant left abandoned on the side of a lake.

The flying saucer-styled structure was a floating restaurant called Arizona and was a hit with tourists in the polish city of Chorzów in the 1960s.

But it was relocated in the 1990s to Lake Pogoria in Katowice, where it reopened under the name 'Rose of the Winds'.

And since it closed amid safety concerns in 2008, it has sat abandoned, bobbing away on the banks of Lake Pogoria, slowly rotting away.

An urban explorer and photographer known only as Kyle Urbex visited the city earlier this year and documented his exploration of the relic.

Take a look around in our gallery below!

