Inside mesmerising neon backyard bar in Gravesend shortlisted in International Backyard Bar Awards

This might look like the inside of a mesmerising retro neon junkyard museum, but this is an incredible bar built in a backyard in Gravesend which has been shortlisted among the best backyard bars in the UK.

Hand-built by Tristan Luker and featuring copious neon signs, graffiti and all manner of childhood relics from Gordon the Gopher to A.L.F, Luker’s Own Junkyard, is a truly unique and wonderful backyard bar.

The barhas been announced as one of the five UK finalists in the International Backyard Bar Awards, presented by revolutionary brewing tech experts Pinter, after being whittled down from hundreds of entries – while five finalists have also been selected from entries from across the US.

Tristan explained that the creation was inspired by his wedding venue - God’s Own Junkyard in East London – and one of his favourite events in the space so far was a ‘gruelling two-day cake smash’ photoshoot for his one-year-old daughter.

He said: “Our wedding venue, God’s Own Junkyard in East London inspired us to come up with our own little Retro Neon Junkyard Bar. What else were we going to do in our garden… grow plants?

“We just love the copious neon signs and combined with our love of all things 80’s and 90’s, we feel we have come up with our dream bar.

“With absolutely no building knowledge and just some average DIYer skills we turned to YouTube to help bring our vision to life. From digging our foundations by hand to doing our graffiti, we learnt everything on the job.

“Over nine months we managed to achieve our little paradise and we are now bursting at the seams with all manner of things from our childhood.”

The other UK entries include Bucko’s Bar in Stockport, Lionesses Den in Kent, Rock Horror Bar, based in the West Midlands, and Siren’s Call in Devon, which will now go head-to-head with Luker’s Own Junkyard before one runner-up from across the UK is decided.

Tristan added: “Our favourite memories are our opening night and having our two-day long cake smash photoshoot for our one-year-old daughter. It was the most gruelling and stressful thing to do but we loved it! Who’d have thought we’d have a one-year-old who didn’t like to destroy a cake… well she destroyed it once we gave up!”

Five bars from across the USA called Sadie’s Haus in Mississippi, The Cabana in Oregon, The Plastered Pelican in Richmond, Lago Bar in Virginia and Swampy’s Bar n Grill in Pennsylvania will also go head-to-head before one US runner-up is decided too.

One bar from either country out of the 10 shortlisted will then be crowned international winner in the International Backyard Bar Awards, by Pinter, on October 4.

All shortlisted entrants will receive a stellar Pinter bundle, while the respective US and UK runners-up will receive a trophy, a Pinter and an Ooni Pizza Oven.

The overall international winner, meanwhile, will then receive a $10,000 cash prize plus an ultimate garden swag bundle featuring, an Ooni pizza oven, four Pinter machines to give to friends, incredible merch from breweries like Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Signature Brew and Sycamore Brewery, perfect for enhancing any backyard bar experience.

Additionally, the most coveted element sees the winner also handed an opportunity to design, name, and brew their own beer with Pinter.

Ralph Broadbent is the co-founder and chief executive of a business enigmatically called The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Company which makes the pioneering Pinter product.

He said: “Seeing the creativity and passion that people have poured into their backyard bars has been truly inspiring.

“Each space tells its own story, reflecting the personality and ingenuity of its creator. At Pinter, we’re all about bringing people together through incredible beer experiences, and this competition has done exactly that.

“From this neon retro junkyard bar to a Lionesses tribute and tiki havens, every entry has been a celebration of community, craft, and the joy of hosting. We can’t wait to see who will take home the title and, of course, the chance to brew their own beer with Pinter.”