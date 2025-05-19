Introducing the summer's most decadent scoop - cinnamon social gelato

Ole & Steen, the authentic Danish bakery behind London’s most iconic pastry, is turning its legendary Cinnamon Social into the summer’s most indulgent scoop - introducing Cinnamon Social Gelato.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cool irresistible dessert has been created in collaboration with world-renowned Italian gelato masters, Badiani and announces the start of summer.

To celebrate this dreamy debut, 500 scoops will be given away for FREE on Friday, May 23 at Badiani’s flagship Covent Garden store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s right, 500 free scoops is waiting for the first fans through the doors, in what promises to be the most delicious launch day of the season.

Ole & Steen Cinnamon Social gelato

The Cinnamon Social Gelato is made from velvety, slow-churned Italian gelato rippled with buttery swirls of Ole & Steen’s beloved Cinnamon Social creating a soft, golden dough laced with cinnamon, layered with rich vanilla custard, and baked to perfection.

Whether you enjoy it in a cup, crowned on top of a slice of Cinnamon Social, or wrapped inside a warm, flaky croissant, this is a dessert experience that doesn’t hold back.

Ole & Steen are also offering the Cinnamon Social Gelato Croissant or the Affogato, served with a double shot of espresso poured over a scoop. Heaven!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This limited-edition flavour launches on May 23 and will be exclusively available at 14 Ole & Steen bakeries across London and the South East, including St James, Notting Hill, Richmond, Kingston, Westfield White City, Guildford, Windsor, Seven Dials, Greenwich, Wigmore St, Eccleston Place, Hampstead, Northcote Road and South Kensington, with gelato bikes popping up outside other stores all summer long.

500 FREE Gelato to celebrate the launch

Bringing the scoop straight to the streets, the Cinnamon Social Gelato Bike will be on rotation across central London, serving up freshly scooped indulgence outside select Ole & Steen locations.

Whether you’re on your lunch break or strolling by, the irresistible scent of cinnamon and the gleam of creamy gelato will be impossible to ignore. Locations and schedule will be shared weekly via the Ole & Steen app and social channels.

Guests who download the Ole & Steen app between May 23 and June 30 will receive a digital voucher for a free scoop - redeemable at participating bakeries or gelato bike pop-ups while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafted with care by Badiani using all-natural ingredients, their gelato has less fat than traditional ice cream but every bit of indulgence. Famous for their Florentine original Buontalenti and award-winning dark chocolate sorbets, Badiani brings world-class gelato craftsmanship to every scoop.

Rachael McInnis , Food & Beverage Innovation Manager at Ole & Steen said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring together the best of both brands in one indulgent scoop. Badiani’s iconic gelato meets the comforting flavours of our beloved Cinnamon Social in a way that feels both nostalgic and completely new. This collaboration is all about celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and joy - and we can’t wait for our customers to try it.”

Whether you grab a scoop in-store, catch the gelato bike, or indulge in the croissant combo of dreams, Cinnamon Social Gelato is here to make your summer unforgettable.

About Ole & Steen

Founded in Denmark in 1991, Ole & Steen is known for its authentic Danish baking, premium ingredients, and iconic Cinnamon Social pastry - available across London, Copenhagen, and New York.

About Badiani

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Florence in 1932, Badiani is one of the world’s most prestigious gelato producers, combining tradition, innovation, and all-natural ingredients across their London, European, and Japanese stores.