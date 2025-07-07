Introducing The Wine Engine: The New AI-Powered Wine Platform Complete with Virtual Sommelier

Life is Short, Drink Good Wine

Matt Ovenden, serial entrepreneur best known for founding Borrow A Boat (the UK’s leading boating platform, aka “the Airbnb of boats”) has set sail on a new venture, turning his attention to wine with the launch of an all-new AI-powered digital wine platform: “The Wine Engine”. Launching on Thursday 26th June, The Wine Engine will set a new standard for wine platform subscription services, with Matt bringing the same ground-breaking and entrepreneurial spirit to the venture which previously saw him revolutionise the world of boat charters.

Recent research has found that people often find buying wine a stressful experience due to factors such as not being able to identify a good bottle from a bad one, or being bewildered by wine jargon. Showcasing there is still a clear need for a solution which demystifies and breaks down the process of buying a good bottle of wine.

To transform the world of wine and create a space which is accessible, understandable, and judgement free, Matt has launched The Wine Engine. A digital platform dedicated to empowering people to discover good wine – because Life is short. Drink good wine. The Wine Engine will launch with an impressive collection of 400+ wines. Its aim is to provide a quality and varied selection which goes beyond those found in the supermarket, at a variety of price points to ensure it's accessible for all.

What makes The Wine Engine truly standout from the crowd is its innovative and revolutionary AI sommelier: GrapevineAI. Powered by OpenAI, GrapevineAI is the heart of The Wine Engine and a sommelier at your fingertips, accessible 24/7 with an encyclopaedic knowledge of wine to help navigate the choice of wines on the platform. With elements such as a simple quiz to gauge shoppers’ wine preferences to simplified tasting notes to food-pairing recommendations and even suggesting wines that are sure to impress even the biggest of wine buffs. The hope is that it will allow people to ask any and every wine question they want – with no question being too big, small, or silly for the AI to answer.

Matt Ovenden, Founder of The Wine Engine, says: “Wine is a fascinating, historic, culture-rich product – there are stories behind every wine, and wines are uniquely characterised by a mixture of their geographical growing conditions, cultures, and food that they were grown for. However, it’s a world still seemingly shrouded in this mysterious cloak, and people are often put off going into a specialist shop or asking questions in case they come across as silly or unknowledgeable.”

“I believe people are interested to hear more about different types of wine and the history, geography and culture behind them – and expand the repertoire of wines they are drinking rather than opting for the same bottle on plonk every week. That’s where The Wine Engine and GrapevineAI come in.

“We’re not trying to replace traditional sommeliers but instead create a service which people can access at any time, from anywhere. It also removes that potential embarrassment most of us have felt when we believe we’re asking what will be perceived as a silly question. GrapevineAI should empower people and introduce them to new wines which go above and beyond what you’ll find in the supermarket. We’re launching with 400 different options initially, however, we are having so many conversations with importers, suppliers, growers and makers, I have no doubt this will rapidly expand, which is incredibly exciting.”

With wines across a variety of price points, The Wine Engine has options to suit every budget – championing accessibility over exclusivity. In addition to being able to buy individual bottles, The Wine Engine will be launching a subscription service, starting with a minimum commitment of three bottles per month, and corresponding discounts.

Matt Ovenden adds: “Our tagline at The Wine Engine is ‘Life Is Short. Drink Good Wine.’ Our wine subscription model is not about getting people to drink more wine, but to change their habits and drink better wine. Those who commit to buying wine with us every month will receive a discount, up to 15% at the top end, on all wines on the site. For us it makes perfect sense to spend your monthly budget on the best possible product – often at a discount. There is no joining fee unlike with other models, and you just pay for the wine you drink.”

“What truly sets us apart is that our customers can choose what goes in their monthly box, either from what they think looks good, or from the recommendations from GrapevineAI sommelier. We’re not rigid, we’re here to help guide people towards wines from regions, grapes, or varieties they may never have considered before, but which we believe they will really enjoy.”

There is also an introductory Founding Member tier to the club, which is only for the first 100 signups, but those who get there in time for the Founding Member tier will find that they have the full 15% discount with a commitment for just 6 wines a month rather than the usual 12.

Unlike other wine subscriptions, The Wine Engine subscribers will fully immerse people in the world of wine, with a strong content series covering unique, interesting, and niche aspects of wine, with a particular focus on the types of wine regularly featured. In addition, for those looking for a community, The Wine Engine will host events in London and other major UK cities, featuring growers and interesting wines in person, and will give a chance for engagement with other club members. “Watch this space on that” concludes Matt.

The Wine Engine is a digital platform which will feature a wide range of wines from all of the well-known wine regions, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rioja, Champagne, and Tuscany, alongside a range of exotic and rarer wines, including wines from China, Brazil, Georgia, Romania and Greece, plus wines direct from growers, including passionate and artisan growers.

The Wine Engine will be fully live at https://www.thewineengine.com, and in the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores from Thursday 26th June 2025.