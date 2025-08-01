Is mushroom coffee the next big thing? Why brits are swapping their flat whites for fungi brews

Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom coffee is booming, but behind the TikTok buzz and flashy packaging, many consumers don’t fully understand what they’re drinking.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok wellness influencers might be sipping them with oat milk, but mushroom coffees are no longer just a quirky side of social media. In fact, Power Brands reports the global mushroom coffee market is now worth over £2.5 billion, and it's gaining a surprising foothold in the UK.

These coffees are typically infused with adaptogenic mushrooms like lion’s mane, chaga, and reishi. They promise smoother energy, better focus, and gut support without the dreaded caffeine crash. And in a country where more than 80% of adults drink coffee daily (British Coffee Association), many are curious about a blend that offers benefits beyond a buzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across London, cafés like Planet Organic and online retailers like DIRTEA and London Nootropics are cashing in. But so are legacy supermarkets, signalling that mushroom brews are entering the mainstream.

What’s Really in Your Mushroom Latte?

Mushroom coffee blends typically combine ground coffee with powdered medicinal mushrooms like lion’s mane, reishi, cordyceps, or chaga. These are not psychedelic mushrooms, but functional fungi known for adaptogenic benefits. The brews often claim to reduce stress, improve focus, and deliver energy without the caffeine crash. Some are caffeine-free, while others include standard espresso or instant coffee.

It’s the wellness world’s answer to overstimulation: a mix of herbal tradition, biohacking, and lifestyle marketing.

The Hype vs. The Help: What People Often Get Wrong

It’s not psychedelic.

Despite the name, mushroom coffee contains no hallucinogenic compounds. It’s made with functional mushrooms long used in traditional medicine. That said, the branding can confuse consumers, especially younger ones looking for a mind-altering twist.

It’s not always caffeine-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some blends are promoted as alternatives to coffee, many mushroom drinks still contain caffeine. Always check the label. Otherwise, that promised “calm focus” might still come with the jitters.

It’s expensive.

Premium mushroom coffees often cost twice as much as regular coffee, with price tags reflecting perceived wellness value rather than proven results. Packaging plays a huge role here, especially in Instagrammable tins and TikTok-ready sachets.

It’s not a magic bullet.

Studies suggest that lion’s mane may improve cognitive function and reishi may support immunity, but the evidence is still emerging. Many products use buzzwords that overpromise benefits not yet backed by robust clinical trials.

Why It’s Trending: The Gen Z Appeal

Sober-Curious Meets Wellness Culture

With more Gen Z consumers avoiding alcohol and looking to wellness for daily rituals, mushroom coffee is positioned as a health-positive substitute. It's marketed like a modern tea ceremony: spiritual, sleek, and self-optimising.

Aesthetic, Shareable, and “Clean”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok-friendly packaging, pastel powders, and buzzwords like nootropic, clean energy, and biohack appeal to younger audiences. This demographic values transparency, minimalism, and mental health, and brands are tailoring their messaging accordingly.

Eco & Ethical Positioning

Many mushroom brands position themselves as sustainable and cruelty-free, aligning with Gen Z values around ethical consumption and plant-based alternatives.

“Mushroom coffee isn’t just a product but a lifestyle brand in disguise.

Consumers today, especially Gen Z, are buying more than just ingredients; they’re buying identity. Functional coffee blends play into self-improvement narratives while offering the illusion of control over stress, energy, and productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This category thrives on the language of biohacking, and many mushroom coffee brands market themselves as science-backed, even if the research is preliminary. What makes them successful is the packaging and social proof: wellness influencers, TikTok reviews, and sleek visual branding.

The concern is when consumers equate aesthetic branding with guaranteed benefits. It’s important to remember that functional mushrooms aren’t regulated like medicine. Some brands include such small amounts of active ingredients that the effects are negligible.

Mushroom coffee isn’t harmful, and in some cases, it may offer benefits. But it’s also a masterclass in branding: selling calm, focus, and “clean energy” to a generation overwhelmed by modern life. As always, consumers should read the fine print before buying into the buzz,” says Branding Expert, Darin Ezrafrom Power Brands.