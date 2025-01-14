Is this the UK's most controversial pizza? La Vie and Papa Johns launch Hawaiian vegan pizza

La Vie™ x Papa Johns

French vegan food brand La Vie and Papa Johns are teaming up to launch their first-ever Hawaiian Vegan Pizza – a fresh, plant-based take on one of the UK’s most controversial pizzas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re vegan, veggie, flexi or just trying Veganuary, the Hawaiian Vegan Pizza is now available at Papa Johns stores nationwide, offering a new way to explore plant-based flavours - all treat, no meat! Promising to deliver on taste and texture, the collaboration brings together loyal Hawaiian pizza fans and curious newcomers to join the debate on the controversial pairing by proving that plant-based can taste just as good!

To mark this divisive launch, La Vie and Papa Johns are encouraging more people to wade in on the debate by giving away free Hawaiian Vegan Pizzas from the Papa Johns Farringdon store. Fans can get their hands on this delicious pizza on Thursday 16th January between 12pm-3pm, but be quick, they’ll be gone before you know it! Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and meat-eaters alike can enjoy the ultimate taste-testing experience of the UK’s most controversial pizza pairing. T&Cs apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new partnership, Nicolas Schweitzer, Co-founder & CEO of La Vie commented, “We wanted to ensure this was more than just a vegan pizza and we’re so excited that Papa Johns shared our vision. It’s about taste, innovation, and making vegan choices accessible and exciting for everyone. Whether you’ve been a staunch defender or a passionate hater of the pineapple-on-pizza debate, this is your chance to taste the ultimate plant-based twist and decide where you stand.”

Rebecca Carroll, Marketing Director at Papa Johns, said, "At Papa Johns, we're always looking to innovate and push the boundaries of what pizza can be. We're proud of our diverse menu that offers something for everyone, and we’re excited to have joined forces with La Vie to introduce a new plant-based pizza - one that's even more controversial than the classic Hawaiian. This partnership combines popular flavours with plant-based alternatives, offering a bold new way to experience a traditional pizza topping, meat-free!"

La Vie and Papa Johns have joined forces to elevate the controversial Hawaiian Vegan pizza to new heights. The collaboration showcases the shared values of both brands; a commitment to high-quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious meat alternatives and culinary innovation. By leveraging La Vie’s dedication to offering delightfully indulgent plant-based ham with Papa Johns’ customer satisfaction, the partnership delivers a pizza that is not only controversially delicious, but also champions sustainable and ethical eating.

La Vie's Plant-Based Ham, developed over a five year period, offers a taste, smell, and texture that rivals traditional ham – without the oinks. Now available in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado in regular and smoked varieties, this innovative product is completely pig-free, made with only seven ingredients. Packing an impressive 19.5g of protein per 100g, it not only outshines traditional pork ham in nutrition but also contains five times less saturated fat. La Vie's™ commitment to health, animal welfare, and sustainability shines through in every bite with the brand paving the way for a promising future in the plant-based industry.

For more information on La Vie and learn more about where to try the new vegan Hawaiian pizza please visit: www.laviefoods.com or follow on social @laviefoods.uk.