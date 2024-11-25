Italian cuisine leads, but a quarter of Brits still choose hamburger and fries

Aubergine, avocado and shrimp stir-fry

A new survey by The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) reveals that while Italian cuisine reigns supreme in Europe, there are fascinating national and generational shifts in food preferences.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Mediterranean cuisine in Spain to ramen in Germany, the survey highlights that while Italian food remains a universal favourite, many people are embracing diverse and exotic flavours.

Italian food leads the poll, with 42% of Brits selecting it as a preferred cuisine. Not surprisingly, 70% of Italians favour their own cuisine, but countries like Germany (36%) and Spain (32%) also show strong love for Italian dishes. From fresh ingredients to comforting classics like pasta and pizza, Italian cuisine's global appeal is undeniable.

Nearly a quarter of Brits Opt for a Hamburger and Fries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sushi sandwich with avocado, salmon and ginger mayonnaise

Nearly a quarter of Brits (24%) still go for hamburgers and fries over traditional home-cooked meals, signalling a preference for unhealthy, yet convenient meal options. Meat dishes are particularly popular, with 37% of Brits favouring them, and 32% expressing a preference for more adventurous, exotic, and spicy foods. This growing interest in global flavours contrasts with the declining appeal of classic, local recipes, which attract only 15%. The popularity of exotic and spicy food underscored Brits’ love for Indian, Chinese and Japanese cuisines,

Almost 1 in 4 are now Choosing a Vegetarian, Flexitarian or Vegan Diet

The survey also found that almost 1 in 4 Europeans report having a low-meat diet, with 20% of Brits choosing vegetarian, flexitarian and vegan diets. A healthier and more sustainable option to a meat-based diet, this shift reflects a broader trend towards more plant-based eating habits, as people seek nutritious, sustainable, and flavourful alternatives to traditional meals.

For those looking to embrace a healthy lifestyle, whilst trying innovative global flavours, WAO has introduced a fresh array of avocado-inspired recipes that make plant-based eating easy and delicious. From Italian classics to vibrant Asian fusion dishes, these recipes showcase how avocados add a creamy, nutrient-rich twist to a variety of cuisines. With their unique texture and health benefits, avocados bring both versatility and flavour to any meal, making them an ideal ingredient for a balanced, plant-forward diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaghetti with a creamy avocado sauce and Parmesan

Spaghetti with a creamy avocado sauce and Parmesan (one pan / 5 ingredients)

Serves: 4 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

400 g spaghetti; 2 ripe avocados; 1 clove of garlic; 2 sprigs of basil; 25 g Parmesan cheese

Equipment

Stick mixer

Method

Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente. Meanwhile, halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Cut the avocado into pieces. Place the avocado, garlic, and basil in a tall measuring cup. Drain the spaghetti and return it to the pan, reserving a generous cup of the cooking water. Use the stick mixer to blend the avocado with enough cooking water until you have a smooth and creamy sauce. Mix the avocado sauce with the spaghetti. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the spaghetti among 4 plates and grate the Parmesan cheese on top. Garnish with extra basil.

Recipe Tip

Replace a portion of the pasta water with heavy cream for an extra creamy sauce.

PER SERVING: 540Kcals Fat 17.5g Saturates 4.4g Carbs 76g Sugars 2.8g Fibre 7.6g Protein 15.8g Salt 0.13g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOOD TO KNOW: 1 of 5 a day Low saturates; Low sugar; Low salt

Aubergine, avocado and shrimp stir-fry

Serves: 4 people

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients 300 g basmati rice; 400 g large shrimp, fresh or frozen; 2 red onions; 300 g green asparagus; 1 eggplant; 2 avocados; 3 tbsp hoisin sauce; 3 tbsp soy sauce; 2 tsp honey; 2 tsp sesame oil; 2 limes; 2 tbsp avocado oil or sunflower oil; Dried chilli flakes to taste; 1 bunch of coriander

Method

Cook the rice according to the package instructions. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Coarsely chop the onion. Cut the asparagus into 3 cm pieces. Dice the eggplant into 2 cm cubes. Halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Dice the avocado. For the stir-fry sauce, mix the hoisin sauce with soy sauce, honey, and sesame oil. Cut the limes into wedges Heat the oil in a wok. Cook the shrimp for 5 minutes until just done. Remove them from the pan. Add the onion and eggplant to the wok and stir-fry for 6 minutes. Add the asparagus and continue stir-frying for another 4 minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Stir in the shrimp, avocado, and stir-fry sauce with the vegetables. Cook on high heat for 1 more minute. Season with chilli flakes. Divide the rice into 4 bowls. Top with the stir-fry. Garnish with coriander and serve with lime wedges.

Recipe Tip

For a plant-based stir-fry, replace the shrimp with chickpeas or tofu cubes and substitute honey with ginger syrup.

PER SERVING: 627Kcals Fat 24.3g Saturates 4.5g Carbs 73.4g Sugars 15.4g Fibre 10.8g Protein 23.1g Salt 3.13g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOOD TO KNOW:3 of 5 a day Low saturatesSource of protein Source of fibre

Sushi sandwich with avocado, salmon and ginger mayonnaise

Serves: 4 people

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Ingredients 250 g sushi rice; 5 tbsp rice vinegar; 1 tsp sugar; 1 cm ginger root; 1 tbsp mayonnaise; 1 mini cucumber; 1 avocado; 8 sheets nori; 100 g smoked salmon; 1 tsp black sesame seeds; 2 sprigs coriander; Soy sauce and pickled ginger for serving

Equipment Cling film

Method

Cook the sushi rice according to the package instructions. Let the rice sit with the lid on the pot for 15 minutes. Warm the rice vinegar with the sugar and 1 tsp of salt. Gently mix the marinade into the rice and allow it to cool to room temperature. Peel and finely grate the ginger. Mix the ginger with the mayonnaise. Slice the cucumber. Halve the avocado, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Cut the avocado into slices. To assemble, lay a sheet of nori (rough side up) on a piece of cling film. With wet fingers to prevent sticking, position 1/8 of the cooked rice in the centre of the nori sheet and shape it into a square, ensuring that the flat sides of the square face the corners of the nori sheet. Spread 1/4 of the avocado, ginger mayo, salmon, and cucumber over the rice. Put another 1/8 of the sushi rice on top of the filling, and compact it down into a square as before. Fold the corners of the nori over the filling to form a closed package. Wrap the sandwich in the clingfilm and press gently. Repeat to make 3 more sandwiches. Let them rest for 5 minutes to soften the nori and firm up the sandwich. To serve, remove the cling film and cut the sushi sandwiches diagonally. Garnish with sesame seeds and coriander. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger.

Recipe Tip

Use fresh tuna or grilled chicken breast instead of the smoked salmon. Prefer a vegetarian option? An omelette also tastes great in a sushi sandwich.

PER SERVING: 382Kcals Fat 13.5g Saturates 2.4g Carbs 50.3g Sugars 8.5g Fibre 6.3g Protein 11.5g Salt 2.09g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOOD TO KNOW:1 of 5 a day Low saturates; Low sugar; Source of Protein Source of fibre

About the World Avocado Organisation:

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.

For the website, please go to: www.worldavocadoorganisation.com