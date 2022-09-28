JD Wetherspoon puts 32 pubs up for sale across UK amid rising inflation - see full list
The chain has been warned it could face losses of £30 million due to rising staff wages and repairs
JD Wetherspoon has made the “commercial decision” to put 32 of its pubs up for sale.
It comes after the pub company previously warned warned it could face losses of £30 million due to rising staff wages and repairs.
Most Popular
Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”
The venues are being marketed by commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills, and include sites in London, Durham and Middlesborough.
Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, added: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.
Advertisement
“With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the south-east and other strong locations in the south-west, Midlands and the north of England we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants”.
Which pubs are up for sale?
The following 32 JD Wetherspoon pubs across the UK have been put up for sale:
- Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
- Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion
- Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
- Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke
- Cheltenham – Bank House
- Durham – Water House
- Halifax – Percy Shaw
- Hanham – Jolly Sailor
- Harrow – Moon on the Hill
- Hove – Cliftonville Inn
- London Battersea – Asparagus
- London East Ham – Miller’s Well
- London Eltham – Bankers Draft
- London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
- London Forest Hill – Capitol
- London Hornsey – Toll Gate
- London Holborn – Penderel’s Oak
- London Islington – Angel
- London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring
- Loughborough – Moon & Bell
- Loughton – Last Post
- Mansfield – Widow Frost
- Middlesborough – Resolution
- Purley – Foxley Hatch
- Redditch – Rising Sun
- Sevenoaks - Sennockian
- Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
- Stafford – Butler’s Bell
- Watford – Colombia Press
- West Bromwich – Billiard Hall
- Willenhall – Malthouse
- Wirral – John Masefield.
A brief history
Wetherspoons chairman and founder of the chain Tim Martin was born in Norwich in 1955 and lived in the UK, New Zealand and Northern Ireland - attending 11 schools. In 1979, he became a barrister after attending the University of Nottingham.
Advertisement
Mr Martin bought a bookies-turned-pub in London’s Muswell Hill in the same year and renamed it Wetherspoon in 1980. The company floated on the Stock Exchange in 1992 and became JD Wetherspoon plc.
The ‘JD’ part of the company name ‘JD Wetherspoons’ was taken from a character in the US TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.
Wetherspoons now has 872 branches (soon to minus 32), employing 43,000 people. In 2020, the chain made £76.6 million in profit.