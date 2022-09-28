The chain has been warned it could face losses of £30 million due to rising staff wages and repairs

JD Wetherspoon has made the “commercial decision” to put 32 of its pubs up for sale.

It comes after the pub company previously warned warned it could face losses of £30 million due to rising staff wages and repairs.

JD Wetherspoons has put 32 pubs up for sale across the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

The venues are being marketed by commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills, and include sites in London, Durham and Middlesborough.

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, added: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.

“With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the south-east and other strong locations in the south-west, Midlands and the north of England we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants”.

Which pubs are up for sale?

The following 32 JD Wetherspoon pubs across the UK have been put up for sale:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller’s Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel’s Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesborough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler’s Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield.

A brief history

Wetherspoons chairman and founder of the chain Tim Martin was born in Norwich in 1955 and lived in the UK, New Zealand and Northern Ireland - attending 11 schools. In 1979, he became a barrister after attending the University of Nottingham.

Mr Martin bought a bookies-turned-pub in London’s Muswell Hill in the same year and renamed it Wetherspoon in 1980. The company floated on the Stock Exchange in 1992 and became JD Wetherspoon plc.

The ‘JD’ part of the company name ‘JD Wetherspoons’ was taken from a character in the US TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.