Jeremy Clarkson: Hawkstone beer created by TV presenter-turned farmer is recalled over health risk for undeclared wheat
The Food Standards Agency has warned that Cotswold Brewing Company Limited is recalling Hawkstone Black and Hawkstone Spa Lager because they contain undeclared wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.
It says: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease.”
Hawkstone was created by TV presenter-turned-farmer Clarkson using barley grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, and brewed by Cotswold Brewing Company, which is near Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire. It is now sold in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.
The affected drinks are Hawkstone Black in a 440ml can, and Hawkstone Spa Lager in 330ml can - and all batches are affected.
Hawkstone added: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to The Cotswold Brewing Company Limited and we take all issues regarding the production of our products extremely seriously. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
For more information, contact [email protected] or call 01451 824488.
