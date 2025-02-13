JNCK cookies: Fitness fans go wild for new high protein cookies

JNCK cookies contain 8g of protein and 90% less sugar than many other cookies on the market.

“To all my gym rats, run, don’t walk to Tesco” says fitness influencer and nurse Georgia Birch - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGdAEjTNd/

KatieBrooksfit says “That is so good.” “Best protein cookie I have ever tried.” https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGdAEY2Ym/

TobyLifts describes them as “Banging” and “10 out of 10”. He heats his in the microwave for an even more indulgent experience - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGdAKvYBS/

The cookies, which come in three flavours - Trippple Chocolate, Milky Chocolate and White Gold Chocolate - are on sale in major retailers like Tesco where they are £2.95 for three and currently on the Meal Deal - but you can also order deliveries of boxes of 4, 6 and 24 delivered straight to your door from www.jnckbakery.co.uk.

They’re not just high protein - they’re high fibre and super-low in sugar. They were created by gym-loving brothers Alex and Sean Brassill, who grew up adoring the gooey cookies in their school canteen, so much so that Alex had his 12th birthday cake made entirely out of them and they both got in trouble for eating them all the time in class.

But as healthier adults, they grew aware that the level of sugar in these cookies was way too high - highlighted several times by Action on Sugar.

So biomedical scientist Alex quit his role as head of NPD at The Hut Group and started creating a new type of cookie on their mum’s kitchen table in Warrington, joined later by brother Sean.

Over two years and 2,500 taste tests later, their high protein JNCK Cookies were launched - with 90% less sugar, 50% less saturated fat, 3x protein and 5x fibre compared to other cookie products, they are rated Non-HFSS (non- high fat, sugar and salt).

The cookies use pea protein for satiation, prebiotic fibre for gut health and use a bespoke, low sugar protein chocolate.

JNCK Bakery now aims to introduce brownies to completely disrupt the sweet treat sector, by proving that health and indulgence can co-exist.

Comments Alex: “The growth of the protein snacks market shows there is a demand for a much healthier approach to grab and go food, but we felt strongly that we could create products that still tasted, felt and looked like indulgent treats, as opposed to high-protein gym products. Our cutting-edge sweetness modulation means JNCK Bakery products deliver without all the sugar and fat: no mean feat, as these elements bring so much more than just taste and texture. We have used a range of techniques to develop the desired high quality, sweet, chewy, crunchy, cookie. And by tripling the protein and adding prebiotic fibre, we have enhanced the nutrition and looked after gut health.”

Brother Sean says: “The food industry has to take more accountability for improving the nutrition of the nation - but that doesn’t mean people should be denied tasty treats. Market-leaders in other sectors such as crisps and doughnuts are all making great strides in healthier eating - but the cookies sector has remained relatively stagnant. JNCK Bakery is changing this: we believe we can remove 800 tonnes of sugar from the UK supply chain over the next three years - and that’s just the start!”

